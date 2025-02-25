ETV Bharat / entertainment

Govinda And Sunita Ahuja's Love Story: From Secret Marriage To Everlasting Affection

Hyderabad: Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja share a love story that is nothing short of a Bollywood romance. Filled with passion, resilience, and unwavering dedication, their journey from young lovers to life partners has been marked by challenges, triumphs, and a deep commitment to one another. From secret love letters to a grand vow renewal, their story continues to inspire generations.

How They Met

Govinda, who hails from Virar, a suburb of Mumbai, during his struggling days in the film industry, stayed with his maternal uncle Anand Singh for three years. Interestingly, Sunita's elder sister was married to Anand Singh, which meant that Sunita often visited their home. These visits led to her first meetings with Govinda.

At the time, they were poles apart - Govinda was simple, humble, and deeply rooted in his traditional values, whereas Sunita came from an affluent, high-society background. Despite these differences, fate had other plans for them. What initially started as a clash of personalities soon transformed into something deeper, thanks to their shared love for dance.

From Frequent Fights to Falling in Love

Their interactions were not always smooth. In the beginning, they often argued and disagreed. However, dance became their unexpected bonding factor. Encouraged by Govinda's uncle, the two would engage in friendly dance competitions. While Sunita was initially reluctant, over time, this playful rivalry turned into mutual admiration.

In an interview with a newswire, Sunita reminisced about their early days, revealing how she fell in love with Govinda at the young age of 15. She shared, "I used to stay at my sister's house, where Govinda lived with my jijaji (brother-in-law). We would often dance together, and my jijaji would encourage us. Slowly, we grew close, started dating, and eventually, I got married at the age of 18. If you ask Govinda, he will joke that I got him into a child marriage!"

The Secret Marriage: Love Letters, Family Support, and a Private Ceremony

As their relationship deepened, Govinda and Sunita started exchanging love letters. Sunita's brother played the role of a postmaster, ensuring their letters reached each other. However, fate took a twist when their secret correspondence was discovered by Sunita's mother.