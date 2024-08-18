Got a Problem With That?: Amitabh Bachchan Addresses Questions About Working at 81

Hyderabad: Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has addressed persistent questions about why he continues to work even at the age of 81. In a recent blog post, Bachchan provided a candid response, stating that his ongoing career is simply "another job opportunity" and emphasised that his reasons for working are personal and not subject to external judgment. He challenged critics to walk in his shoes and discover if their opinions would hold true in his circumstances.

Senior Bachchan, who is quite active on social media finally answered the most frequently asked question. Bachchan’s statement highlights his dedication and passion for his craft, asserting that his reasons for working are "enclosed, shuttered, and locked," and are ultimately his own business. He concluded by urging critics to focus on their own endeavors if they disagree with his choices.

The Bollywood legend is often asked as to why he still takes up projects despite being old. Taking to his blog, he wrote: They keep asking me on set of work .. the reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this, except it’s another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason ..others have their own assessment of occasions and conditions, and often like to exercise their model to be prime ..wear my shoes, and find out .. maybe you are right ..and maybe not .. you have the liberty to have your conclusions and I have the liberty of my work."

Big B further wrote: "My work was given to me .. when it is given to you, answer that question .. my reasons may not agree with you .. but because the right to express has been given multiple tunnels of presence, you are heard ..you said, I heard, I gave reason for working on .. that is me ..what reason I have is mine .. enclosed shuttered and locked."

He wrapped up his response by writing: "And the ‘impotency of content’ compels you to build your own sand castles and enjoy its manufacturing ..in time sandcastles fall down ..may you that build them, find a measure of permanency .. if it has been built for you and your business ..mine is done and it stands still - I WORK .. PERIOD ..got a problem with that? well then .. get to work and find out."

Currently, Bachchan is back as the host of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for its 16th season. He recently appeared in the post-apocalyptic film Kalki 2898 AD, which draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. Bachchan is also busy filming for Vettaiyan, a film set to release in October in which he stars alongside Rajinikanth.