Gopichand Malineni Says Vijay Opted Out Of His Film Due To 'Pressure' To Choose Tamil Director For Final Project

Hyderabad: Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, who recently made his Bollywood debut with the Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat, has opened up about a shelved project that was initially set to star Tamil superstar Vijay. In a recent interview with a newswire, Gopichand revealed that before stepping into Bollywood, he was in talks with Vijay for a Tamil film, which was eventually dropped due to external pressures.

Following the success of his 2023 film Veera Simha Reddy, Gopichand said he developed a script specifically with Vijay in mind. "Immediately after Veera Simha Reddy, I wrote a story and narrated it to Vijay. He liked it so much that he approved it in one sitting," the director said.

However, the project was reportedly put on hold due to political considerations surrounding Vijay's upcoming career shift. Gopichand claimed that although Vijay was enthusiastic about the project, he was ultimately 'pressured' by his team to collaborate with a Tamil director instead.

"He was ready to announce it. But because this would become his last film before entering politics, his people pressured him to opt for a Tamil director rather than a Telugu one. He had already done Varisu with a Telugu director, so they did not want him to work with a Telugu director again so soon," Gopichand explained.

Following Vijay's exit from the project, the director said he considered casting actor Ravi Teja in the lead role, although that plan hasn't materialised yet.

After completing The Greatest of All Time (2024) with director Venkat Prabhu, Vijay announced that his next and final film before entering politics would be Jana Nayagan. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Jana Nayagan is slated for release on January 9, 2026, ahead of Vijay's full-fledged political entry with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).