Good Bad Ugly X Review: Ajith Kumar's Screen Presence And BGM Shine, But Story Takes A Backseat

Hyderabad: Superstar Ajith Kumar's highly-anticipated film Good Bad Ugly was released in cinemas across India on April 10, 2025. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, is another high-voltage film in Ajith's impressive career. The film stars Trisha Krishnan opposite Ajith, along with Arjun Das, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, among many others, and has been promoted as a mass-action entertainer.

Good Bad Ugly is inspired by the 1997 American film thriller Breakdown, and its storyline follows Arjun (Ajith), a retired gangster who returns to violence when his wife, Kayal (Trisha), is kidnapped by a gang in Azerbaijan. Good Bad Ugly is certified U/A by the Censor Board. It features a background score by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Social media is flooded with reviews after the Ajith Kumar starrer hit the theaters across India. Here is how fans and critics reacted on X (formerly known Twitter) to Good Bad Ugly.

Taking to X, a social media user wrote: "#GoodBadUgly - After a long gap, Seeing this Energetic Fun AK, Pure One Man Show. Arjun Das gets gud screen space. Though BGM is loud, it compliments d mass. No Strong Story or Emotions. Full of Buildup & Slow Motion. Overdose of Retro songs. MEDIOCRE film Strictly made for Fans!"

Another one quipped: "#GoodBadUgly is an Alright Out and Out Mass Entertainer that works in parts and is a pure fan service to Ajith. After a Solid 1st half, the second half starts well with a flashback episode but has nothing much to offer after that and feels dragged till the end... May not fully meet expectations but is definitely a better movie from Ajith in recent times and can give it a try for some enjoyable mass moments. Rating: 2.5-2.75/5 #GBU"

With reference to the title of the film, a user pointed: "GOOD - For Fans, BAD - For Neutrals, UGLY - For Haters. Strictly & Only for AK Fans!" Another one opined: "#GoodBadUglyreview. Positives: • AK's swag & style - absolute Fire Maxx • A few massy moments & whistle-worthy dialogues. Negatives: • All the style & references… wasted potential • Songs & BGM = ear assault • Felt totally artificial – like watching a dubbed film • Story? Screenplay? • Vintage song overdose, straight out of Lollu Sabha • Cameos in the name of fan service? Just pure cringe Verdict: All hype, no soul. Sadly, AAA Part 2 vibes."

A fan wrote: "This is just celebration of #Ajithkumar𓃵 sir 30+ years film career. Mass Mass. Just a pure fanboy presentation. Mega Blockbuster. Book your ticket. You will not be disappointed.

Another fan watching the film overseas wrote: "#GoodBadUglyReview. Hi guys. Just now 1st half over in Sweden. The movie is amazing. Pakka fan boy sambavam from Adhik. Plus:- a) Thala swag and screen presence b) bgm c) Adhik dialogues and screenplay. Cons:- a) story takes a backseat and a bit lags at times Blockbuster!!"

Catching the First Day First Show, an X user wrote: "As a AK fan, expected more. Some parts worked, some didn't. But my wife thoroughly enjoyed the whole movie. Pakkka movie for 2kidz but no content. Decent watch."

Showering praises on the film, an Ajith Kumar fan wrote: "#GoodBadUglyReview - Semma Mass Entertainer! What a film, Thalaivaaa went full beast mode! This one's a theatre experience you just can't miss! @iam_arjundas bringing mad energy, vera level bro! @Adhikravi nailed it, pure fan service. @gvprakash BGM literally shook the halls."

Celebrations Outside Theatres

As expected, Good Bad Ugly opened to a major celebration across Tamil Nadu. Ajith's fans transformed the movie's release into a celebration, arriving with drums, banners, confetti, and gigantic cutouts of the star. One theater even had fans garlanding a massive poster of the Tamil star. Fireworks, DJ vans, and flash mobs were spotted in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore, with fan groups renting entire shows to rejoice in their stars' return to the box office with his signature charm.