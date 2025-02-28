Good Bad Ugly Teaser: Ajith Kumar Is All Set to Take Us On A Crazy Ride in Adhik Ravichandran's Directorial

Hyderabad: It's only two months into 2025, and Ajith Kumar is gearing up for his second release of the year. The actor recently enthralled audiences with Magizh Thirumeni’s directorial Vidaamuyarchi, which hit theaters on February 7. Now, all eyes are on his next project, Good Bad Ugly. The film is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran. Interestingly, Ravichandran previously starred alongside Ajith in Nerkonda Paarvai. Good Bad Ugly marks their reunion, though this time Ravichandran takes on the directorial role.

Today, February 28, the makers of Good Bad Ugly dropped the teaser for the film. The 1-minute, 34-second glimpse into the Good Bad Ugly world was shared across social media. Ahead of the teaser's release, the team also unveiled a new poster, generating additional buzz. Music composer GV Prakash, who replaced Devi Sri Prasad, also added to the excitement with several tweets leading up to the teaser launch.

Good Bad Ugly is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is described as a gangster comedy, with Abinandhan Ramanujam handling cinematography and Vijay Velukutty serving as editor. The project began filming in May 2024 in Hyderabad. This will mark Ajith’s 63rd outing as an actor.

Announced on March 14, Good Bad Ugly started shooting in May and was completed by December. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Sunil, Yogi Babu, Rahul Dev, and others. It reunites Ajith and Trisha, who have previously worked together in Ji (2005), Kireedam (2007), Mankatha (2011), Yennai Arindhal (2015), and Vidaamuyarchi (2025).

Good Bad Ugly will hit the big screens on April 10, around the time of Puthandu, the Tamil New Year.