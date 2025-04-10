Good Bad Ugly Box Office Prediction Day 1: Ajith Kumar's Film On Track For 30+ Cr Gross Opening In Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: Ajith Kumar's latest release, Good Bad Ugly, has hit the silver screens today, April 10, 2025, and early indicators point to a roaring start at the box office. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, marks a significant moment in Ajith's career, especially after the underwhelming performance of his last film, Vidaamuyarchi, which was released in February this year.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly has earned Rs 7.93 crore in India on its first day across all languages. These numbers are based on live data, with just two more hours of advance sales included at the time of estimation. The box office figures are being updated hourly and are expected to rise sharply by the end of the day.

In terms of gross collections, the film has already crossed the Rs 15 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, placing it among the top five opening day performers in the state. Nationwide, the total advance bookings for Good Bad Ugly are inching toward Rs 18 crore gross for Day 1. The four-day extended opening weekend projections are equally strong, with pre-sales crossing Rs 35 crore gross across India, of which over Rs 28 crore comes from Tamil Nadu alone.

The strong opening puts Good Bad Ugly on track to potentially achieve a 30+ crore gross opening in Tamil Nadu, a feat accomplished by only a few films. Industry insiders suggest that if the current momentum holds, the film could easily enter the 30-crore opening club in the state.

Notably, Good Bad Ugly did not have any special early morning shows, which may have had some slight impact on its opening numbers in Tamil Nadu. Nevertheless, the film is showing great occupancy and great public response everywhere, signaling great word-of-mouth, which should help collections in the days ahead.

This action-comedy stars Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles, and there are Arjun Das, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Sayaji Shinde, Tinnu Anand, and Priya Prakash Varrier in supporting roles. It also marks Mythri Movie Makers' debut into Tamil cinema.

Good Bad Ugly reunites Ajith with director Adhik Ravichandran, known for his previous hits Trisha Illana Nayanthara and Mark Antony. The technical crew of the film is impressive, with Abinandhan Ramanujam handling the cinematography, music by GV Prakash Kumar, and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

With all the expectations, the next question is whether Good Bad Ugly can surpass Vidaamuyarchi's total domestic net of Rs 26 crore and put Ajith Kumar back on top at the box office.