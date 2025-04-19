Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajith's Film Breezes Past Rs 200 Cr Worldwide; Inches Towards Rs 130 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Ajith Kumar's latest Tamil action-comedy Good Bad Ugly, which hit the silver screens on April 10, continues to dominate the box office. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Featuring Ajith in the role of a retired gangster, AK aka Red Dragon, Good Bad Ugly has quickly become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year so far. It trails behind Vicky Kaushal's Hindi period action drama Chhaava, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam thriller L2: Empuraan, and Venkatesh's Telugu entertainer Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 9

After a strong opening week, Good Bad Ugly has maintained its impressive run at the box office. In its first eight days, the film raked in Rs 119.15 crore net in India, with a worldwide gross of Rs 196 crore. On its ninth day, which coincided with Good Friday, the film saw a noticeable surge in collections. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly collected Rs 6.75 crore net on Friday. This marks a growth of Rs 1.45 crore from Thursday's collection of Rs 5.3 crore. With this, the film's total domestic net collection now stands at an estimated Rs 125.90 crore.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

On the global front, Good Bad Ugly has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. The makers of the film took to social media to share this milestone achieved by the film. Sharing a poster of the action comedy featuring Ajith Kumar, the makers wrote in the caption, "The MASS SAMBAVAM is shaking the box office #GoodBadUgly hits 200 CRORES WORLDWIDE GROSS."

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly follows the story of a retired gangster, AK aka Red Dragon, who is forced back into a world of violence after his son is wrongfully arrested. Apart from Ajith Kumar, the film features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram. The film also has special cameo appearances by Jackie Shroff, Simran, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup, Yogi Babu, and Sayaji Shinde.

Good Bad Ugly marks Ajith Kumar's second release of the year. His earlier film, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and also starring Trisha Krishnan, had a lacklustre performance at the box office, grossing Rs 135.65 crore worldwide against its budget of around Rs 200 crore. Good Bad Ugly has now given the star a much-needed commercial comeback in 2025.