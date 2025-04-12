Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 2: After Strong Opening, Ajith Kumar's Film Sees Nearly 54% Drop

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's recently released action-comedy Good Bad Ugly hit the big screens on April 10, 2025, amid sky-high expectations. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series Films, opened to a thunderous response at the box office. On its opening day, the mass entertainer raked in Rs 29.25 crore, making it one of the biggest openers of the year in Tamil cinema. However, the film's momentum appeared to slow down on its second day, with a noticeable dip in collections.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 2

According to early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, Good Bad Ugly made Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, April 11. With this, the film's total two-day collection stands at Rs 42.75 crore. The film opened with a solid box office collection, but the second day saw a drop of nearly 54%. This indicates that it may be difficult for the film to maintain its box office run depending on word of mouth and its next weekend.

Occupancy Details

Despite the dip in revenue, the film still had an overall Tamil occupancy of 50.64% on Friday. It performed significantly better throughout the day, with the morning shows seeing 28.80% occupancy, then increasing to 46.87% by the afternoon. Then for the evening shows, occupancy climbed again to 52.99%, and the film hit its highest occupancy during the night with 73.91%.

About the Film

Good Bad Ugly stars Ajith Kumar in the role of Red Dragon, a feared gangster with a comic edge. Alogside Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, and Priya Prakash Varrier are also part of the cast, with veteran actors Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand, Sayaji Shinde, and Sunil Varma in key roles. The film's music, by GV Prakash, has also received praise due to the energetic and massy soundtrack.

OTT Rights

Adding to the latest reports, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of Good Bad Ugly for a staggering Rs 95 crore - the highest OTT deal ever for an Ajith-starrer. The film is expected to premiere on the platform in five languages by May.