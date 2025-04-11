Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar Starrer Opens Better Than His Last Two Releases, But Not His Best

Hyderabad: Ajith Kumar's much-anticipated action entertainer Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, opened in theatres on April 10, 2025, amid massive fanfare and sky-high expectations. Touted as a major comeback for the Tamil superstar after Vidaamuyarchi's underwhelming performance, the film recorded a solid start at the Indian box office but fell slightly short of early projections.
According to early estimates, Good Bad Ugly earned Rs 28.50 crore net across all languages in India on its opening day. While this figure marks a strong performance, it comes below the 30+ crore opening that market analysts had expected, especially in Tamil Nadu, where pre-sales had indicated a potential for record-setting numbers.
Good Bad Ugly Box Office Numbers
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Day 1 (Thursday)
|Rs 28.50 Cr (Early estimate)
|Total
|Rs 28.50 Cr
Box Office Data: Sacnilk
Occupancy Rates
Occupancy numbers paint a positive picture in Tamil-speaking regions, where the film recorded an overall 79.47 percent occupancy. Night shows peaked at a staggering 88.81 percent, showcasing Ajith's enduring fanbase. However, the Telugu version underperformed, with just 16.98 percent occupancy, which likely pulled the overall numbers down.
No better sight than watching housefulls at theatres ❤️🔥#GoodBadUgly runnings successfully all over 💥💥— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 10, 2025
Book your tickets now!#BlockbusterGBU pic.twitter.com/LtHypgtThD
Comparison With Ajith's Previous Five Openings
Here is how Good Bad Ugly stacks up against Ajith's last five theatrical releases in terms of Day 1 India net collections in descending order:
- Valimai (2022) – Rs 31.70 Cr
- Good Bad Ugly (2025) – Rs 28.50 Cr
- Vidaamuyarchi (2025) – Rs 26.00 Cr
- Thunivu (2023) – Rs 24.40 Cr
- Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) – Rs 18.60 Cr
Looking at the opening days of Good Bad Ugly against the last five movies by the Tamil actor, we can see a clear trend. With a record opening day of Rs 31.70 crore, Valimai (2022) is still the film to beat. In second place is Good Bad Ugly, which registered an opening day of Rs 28.50 crore, a stronger number when compared to his recent releases. Earlier this year, Vidaamuyarchi had a slow start with a Rs 26 crore opening and was considered by most to be a disappointment based on the hype.
The bullets are loud… but the beats? Louder.#GoodBadUgly Tamil audio jukebox out now!https://t.co/0nZB9quTOK— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 10, 2025
Book your tickets now!
🎟️ https://t.co/jRftZ6uRU5#AjithKumar #AdhikRavichandran #GoodBadUgly #MythriMovieMakers #TSeries pic.twitter.com/OEaEmczNu7
His 2023 release Thunivu minted Rs 24.40 crore on its opening day, while Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), a legal drama, had a Rs 18.60 crore opening day. Good Bad Ugly shows a clear recovery from Vidaamuyarchi and Thunivu, but it did not really have the explosive opening that is expected from a pan-India action entertainer.
VETRI 💥💥💪🏻— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 10, 2025
The team of #GoodBadUgly receives a standing ovation and huge applause along with the chants of 'AK AK AK AK' ❤️🔥#AjithKumar #AdhikRavichandran #GoodBadUgly #MythriMovieMakers pic.twitter.com/IN5aLJFc3b
Good Bad Ugly boasts of a talented cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff, and others. It is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran. With good word-of-mouth publicity, Good Bad Ugly can aim to be the blockbuster the actor needs.
