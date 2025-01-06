Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light Loses to Emilia Perez; Full List of Winners Inside

Hyderabad: The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, which took place on Sunday night, witnessed India's Payal Kapadia losing in both of her nominated categories. Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light earned her a nomination for Best Director, making her the first Indian director in 25 years to achieve such a feat. However, she lost to Brady Corbet of The Brutalist, who clinched the coveted Best Director award.
Kapadia was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category for her film, but this honour was claimed by Emilia Perez, another contender in the race. Despite the setback, Payal Kapadia remained composed, attending the ceremony with a beaming smile, wearing a stunning black silk jumpsuit from Payal Khandwala.
Her film, starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Anand Sami, follows two women navigating emotional and personal challenges. Though it did not take home the trophy, All We Imagine As Light brought recognition to India with its nominations. The Malayalam film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
A huge congratulations to Emilia Pérez for taking home the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy! 👏 pic.twitter.com/qnLnQFdbHG— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025
The Golden Globes 2025 also saw other notable winners, including The Brutalist, which took home Best Motion Picture – Drama, while Emilia Perez dominated the Musical or Comedy category. In the television world, Shogun triumphed as Best Television Series – Drama, while Hacks won Best Musical or Comedy series.
A huge round of applause 👏 to our host who gave us the most LOLs, @NikkiGlaser.— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025
& that's a wrap on the 82nd Annual #GoldenGlobes! Congratulations to tonight's winners 🏆 pic.twitter.com/k97NDFrkdr
The awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, celebrated a broad range of talent across film and television, with standout performances by Fernanda Torres in I'm Still Here and Sebastian Stan in A Different Man.
An incredible win for The Brutalist! 🌟— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025
Congratulations on winning Best Picture – Drama at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/BNHytvfNyK
Full List of Golden Globes 2025 Winners:
Film
- Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Brutalist
- Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emilia Perez
- Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Emilia Perez
- Best Director – Motion Picture: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Demi Moore (The Substance)
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Sebastián Stan (A Different Man)
- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Peter Straughan (Conclave)
- Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Challengers)
- Best Original Song – Motion Picture: 'El Mal' (Emilia Perez)
Television
- Best Television Series – Drama: Shogun
- Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Hacks
- Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Baby Reindeer
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Anna Sawai (Shogun)
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
- Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
- Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television: Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
