Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light Loses to Emilia Perez; Full List of Winners Inside

Hyderabad: The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, which took place on Sunday night, witnessed India's Payal Kapadia losing in both of her nominated categories. Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light earned her a nomination for Best Director, making her the first Indian director in 25 years to achieve such a feat. However, she lost to Brady Corbet of The Brutalist, who clinched the coveted Best Director award.

Kapadia was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category for her film, but this honour was claimed by Emilia Perez, another contender in the race. Despite the setback, Payal Kapadia remained composed, attending the ceremony with a beaming smile, wearing a stunning black silk jumpsuit from Payal Khandwala.

Her film, starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Anand Sami, follows two women navigating emotional and personal challenges. Though it did not take home the trophy, All We Imagine As Light brought recognition to India with its nominations. The Malayalam film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.