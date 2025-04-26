ETV Bharat / entertainment

Gold Smuggling Case: Karnataka HC Rejects Bail Plea of Actor Ranya Rao

Rao, the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was arrested on March 3 by DRI at the Kempegowda International Airport after she arrived from Dubai.

A file photo of Karnataka High Court.
A file photo of Karnataka High Court. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday denied bail to actor Ranya Rao and Tarun Konduru Raju, who were arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on the charges of smuggling 14 kg of gold from Dubai.

The bench of Justice S Vishwajit Shetty rejected the bail petitions of the duo, the reasons for which will be known after the availability of the copy of the order.

Both Rao and Raju are facing serious charges under multiple sections of the Customs Act, including those related to illegal import and smuggling of gold.

Rao, the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was arrested on March 3 by DRI officials at the Kempegowda International Airport after she arrived from Dubai. She was allegedly carrying 14 kg of gold biscuits, DRI officials claimed. Since her arrest, she has been lodged in the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), a nodal agency under the Ministry of Finance, has invoked the stringent Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974 (COFEPOSA), against her. The other accused, Raju and Sahil Sakaria Jain, have also been booked under the COFEPOSA Act, which, according to sources, will prevent them from obtaining bail at least for a year.

Also Read:

  1. High Drama In Madurai Courtroom As Ganja Smugglers Threaten To Kill Judge After Being Handed 12 Years Imprisonment
  2. SC Notice On ED's Plea For Transfer Of Trial To Karnataka In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday denied bail to actor Ranya Rao and Tarun Konduru Raju, who were arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on the charges of smuggling 14 kg of gold from Dubai.

The bench of Justice S Vishwajit Shetty rejected the bail petitions of the duo, the reasons for which will be known after the availability of the copy of the order.

Both Rao and Raju are facing serious charges under multiple sections of the Customs Act, including those related to illegal import and smuggling of gold.

Rao, the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was arrested on March 3 by DRI officials at the Kempegowda International Airport after she arrived from Dubai. She was allegedly carrying 14 kg of gold biscuits, DRI officials claimed. Since her arrest, she has been lodged in the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), a nodal agency under the Ministry of Finance, has invoked the stringent Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974 (COFEPOSA), against her. The other accused, Raju and Sahil Sakaria Jain, have also been booked under the COFEPOSA Act, which, according to sources, will prevent them from obtaining bail at least for a year.

Also Read:

  1. High Drama In Madurai Courtroom As Ganja Smugglers Threaten To Kill Judge After Being Handed 12 Years Imprisonment
  2. SC Notice On ED's Plea For Transfer Of Trial To Karnataka In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACTOR RANYA RAOCUSTOMS ACT 1962DIRECTORATE OF REVENUE INTELLIGENCECOFEPOSA ACTKARNATAKA GOLD SMUGGLING CASE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.