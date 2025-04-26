Gold Smuggling Case: Karnataka HC Rejects Bail Plea of Actor Ranya Rao

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday denied bail to actor Ranya Rao and Tarun Konduru Raju, who were arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on the charges of smuggling 14 kg of gold from Dubai.

The bench of Justice S Vishwajit Shetty rejected the bail petitions of the duo, the reasons for which will be known after the availability of the copy of the order.

Both Rao and Raju are facing serious charges under multiple sections of the Customs Act, including those related to illegal import and smuggling of gold.

Rao, the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was arrested on March 3 by DRI officials at the Kempegowda International Airport after she arrived from Dubai. She was allegedly carrying 14 kg of gold biscuits, DRI officials claimed. Since her arrest, she has been lodged in the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), a nodal agency under the Ministry of Finance, has invoked the stringent Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974 (COFEPOSA), against her. The other accused, Raju and Sahil Sakaria Jain, have also been booked under the COFEPOSA Act, which, according to sources, will prevent them from obtaining bail at least for a year.