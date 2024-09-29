'God Is Kind': Venkat Prabhu Thanks Everyone For Making Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT A 'Mega BLOCKBUSTER'

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's recently released film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) has been taking the box office by storm since its release. The movie has crossed the Rs 450 crore mark globally and has also managed to make Rs 250 crore in India. On September 29, director Venkat Prabhu took to his social media handle to express his gratitude to fans and audiences for the overwhelming success of his latest directorial.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prabhu shared a video and thanked everyone for making the film a blockbuster. The post read, "God is kind!!! Thanks to each and everyone of you who made our #GOAT #TheGreatestOfAllTime a Mega BLOCKBUSTER." The director also celebrated the film's 25th day of unstoppable success, tagging Vijay, Archana Kalpathi, Aishwarya Kalpathi, and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, among others in his post. The tweet highlighted the collaborative effort that went into making GOAT a monumental success.

The movie has been a significant milestone in Tamil cinema, not just for its box office performance but also for its star-studded cast and high production values. The film, released on September 5, 2024, also features an ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Sneha, Prabhu Deva, Laila, Ajmal, Mohan, Jayaram, Parvathi Nair, VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu, Vaibhav, and Premji, with special appearances by Sivakarthikeyan and Trisha.

GOAT is a sci-fi action thriller that showcases Vijay in dual roles. The plot revolves around Gandhi, a hostage negotiator and spy working for the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS), who is called back for a critical mission that sets him on a dangerous collision course with his past. The film's engaging screenplay, combined with Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, has been praised for its entertainment value and emotional depth.

As GOAT continues to break records and win hearts, Venkat Prabhu's gratitude towards the fans highlights the importance of audience support in the film industry.