GOAT Trailer: From Trains To Mid-Air Fights, Vijay's Dual Role Takes Action To New Heights - WATCH

Hyderabad: The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT (Thalapathy is the GOAT in Hindi) is finally out! This film features Vijay in a dual role and is among the most eagerly awaited Tamil films of the year. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the sci-fi action film is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

As audiences had hoped, the nearly three-minute-long trailer is packed with action sequences and showcases some remarkable CGI elements. Viewers can witness Vijay fighting villains in various settings - aboard a train, in mid-air, and on water, all while undertaking the heroic task of safeguarding the country. It offers a sneak peek into Vijay's portrayal of a father-son pair, highlighting his dual role.

In this film, Vijay showcases an exceptional persona. Apart from Vijay, the movie also features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, Aravind Akash, Sneha, Laila, and Yogi Babu, all taking on significant roles. This adds to the film's appeal as one of the highly anticipated high-octane action dramas of the year.

The narrative of GOAT, combined with Vijay's robust performance, promises to provide an exciting cinematic experience like no other. GOAT is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 5 in the IMAX format in languages including Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.