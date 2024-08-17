ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Trailer: From Trains To Mid-Air Fights, Vijay's Dual Role Takes Action To New Heights - WATCH

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

The trailer of The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, has been released on Saturday. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the action-packed sci-fi film features stunning CGI and showcases Vijay in heroic battles across various settings.

GOAT Trailer: From Trains To Mid-Air Fights, Vijay's Dual Role Takes Action To New Heights
GOAT Trailer (Photo: Film poster)

Hyderabad: The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT (Thalapathy is the GOAT in Hindi) is finally out! This film features Vijay in a dual role and is among the most eagerly awaited Tamil films of the year. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the sci-fi action film is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

As audiences had hoped, the nearly three-minute-long trailer is packed with action sequences and showcases some remarkable CGI elements. Viewers can witness Vijay fighting villains in various settings - aboard a train, in mid-air, and on water, all while undertaking the heroic task of safeguarding the country. It offers a sneak peek into Vijay's portrayal of a father-son pair, highlighting his dual role.

In this film, Vijay showcases an exceptional persona. Apart from Vijay, the movie also features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, Aravind Akash, Sneha, Laila, and Yogi Babu, all taking on significant roles. This adds to the film's appeal as one of the highly anticipated high-octane action dramas of the year.

The narrative of GOAT, combined with Vijay's robust performance, promises to provide an exciting cinematic experience like no other. GOAT is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 5 in the IMAX format in languages including Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

READ MORE

  1. Vijay's GOAT Trailer Set To Break The Internet With High-Octane Action On THIS Date - See Poster
  2. GOAT Third Single Spark: Vijay And Meenakshi Chaudhary Dance Their Heart Out In Film's New Song
  3. The Greatest of All Time: Makers Announce Exciting News for Thalapathy Vijay UK Fans; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT (Thalapathy is the GOAT in Hindi) is finally out! This film features Vijay in a dual role and is among the most eagerly awaited Tamil films of the year. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the sci-fi action film is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

As audiences had hoped, the nearly three-minute-long trailer is packed with action sequences and showcases some remarkable CGI elements. Viewers can witness Vijay fighting villains in various settings - aboard a train, in mid-air, and on water, all while undertaking the heroic task of safeguarding the country. It offers a sneak peek into Vijay's portrayal of a father-son pair, highlighting his dual role.

In this film, Vijay showcases an exceptional persona. Apart from Vijay, the movie also features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, Aravind Akash, Sneha, Laila, and Yogi Babu, all taking on significant roles. This adds to the film's appeal as one of the highly anticipated high-octane action dramas of the year.

The narrative of GOAT, combined with Vijay's robust performance, promises to provide an exciting cinematic experience like no other. GOAT is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 5 in the IMAX format in languages including Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

READ MORE

  1. Vijay's GOAT Trailer Set To Break The Internet With High-Octane Action On THIS Date - See Poster
  2. GOAT Third Single Spark: Vijay And Meenakshi Chaudhary Dance Their Heart Out In Film's New Song
  3. The Greatest of All Time: Makers Announce Exciting News for Thalapathy Vijay UK Fans; Deets Inside

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOAT MOVIE TRAILERTHALAPATHY VIJAYVIJAYTHALAPATHY IS THE GOATVIJAY FILM GOAT TRAILER OUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.