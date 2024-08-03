ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Third Single Spark: Vijay And Meenakshi Chaudhary Dance Their Heart Out In Film's New Song

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

The third single Spark, from the upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) starring Vijay, has been released. With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and vocals by Vrusha Balu, the dance number features Vijay and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The film is set to release on September 5.

GOAT Third Single Spark: Vijay And Meenakshi Chaudhary Dance Their Heart Out In Film's New Song
GOAT Third Single Spark (Photo: Instagram/AGS Entertainment)

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), which stars Vijay in the lead role, have dropped the third single from the movie, titled Spark, on Saturday. With a scheduled theatrical release on September 5, GOAT is currently in the final phases of its post-production process. The film's team has been actively engaging fans with frequent updates, and the release of this latest track has further fueled the excitement surrounding the film.

This energetic dance number, features Vijay and Meenakshi Chaudhary, with the music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Both the composer and singer Vrusha Balu lend their voices to the song. The Tamil lyrics were penned by Gangai Amaran, while Ramjogayya Sastry provided the lyrics for the Telugu version. The song showcases the leading duo in cool avatars with an impressive dance spectacle that fans and audiences will surely appreciate.

Scheduled to be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, the film is a time-travel fantasy drama directed by Venkat Prabhu, and features Vijay in a dual role, portraying both a father and a son. The rest of the cast includes Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Premgi Amaren, making it a highly anticipated cinematic experience.

READ MORE

  1. The Greatest of All Time: Makers Announce Exciting News for Thalapathy Vijay UK Fans; Deets Inside
  2. Thalapathy Vijay Fans, Listen Up! Venkat Prabhu Drops GOAT Update Straight from LA
  3. Sparse Start in 2024: Kalki 2898 AD Leads the Way to Big Promises Ahead from South Indian Cinema

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), which stars Vijay in the lead role, have dropped the third single from the movie, titled Spark, on Saturday. With a scheduled theatrical release on September 5, GOAT is currently in the final phases of its post-production process. The film's team has been actively engaging fans with frequent updates, and the release of this latest track has further fueled the excitement surrounding the film.

This energetic dance number, features Vijay and Meenakshi Chaudhary, with the music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Both the composer and singer Vrusha Balu lend their voices to the song. The Tamil lyrics were penned by Gangai Amaran, while Ramjogayya Sastry provided the lyrics for the Telugu version. The song showcases the leading duo in cool avatars with an impressive dance spectacle that fans and audiences will surely appreciate.

Scheduled to be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, the film is a time-travel fantasy drama directed by Venkat Prabhu, and features Vijay in a dual role, portraying both a father and a son. The rest of the cast includes Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Premgi Amaren, making it a highly anticipated cinematic experience.

READ MORE

  1. The Greatest of All Time: Makers Announce Exciting News for Thalapathy Vijay UK Fans; Deets Inside
  2. Thalapathy Vijay Fans, Listen Up! Venkat Prabhu Drops GOAT Update Straight from LA
  3. Sparse Start in 2024: Kalki 2898 AD Leads the Way to Big Promises Ahead from South Indian Cinema

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIJAY FILM GOAT SONGSTHE GREATEST OF ALL TIME MOVIESPARK SONG OUTVIJAY MOVIE GOATGOAT THIRD SONG SPARK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.