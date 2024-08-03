GOAT Third Single Spark: Vijay And Meenakshi Chaudhary Dance Their Heart Out In Film's New Song

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), which stars Vijay in the lead role, have dropped the third single from the movie, titled Spark, on Saturday. With a scheduled theatrical release on September 5, GOAT is currently in the final phases of its post-production process. The film's team has been actively engaging fans with frequent updates, and the release of this latest track has further fueled the excitement surrounding the film.

This energetic dance number, features Vijay and Meenakshi Chaudhary, with the music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Both the composer and singer Vrusha Balu lend their voices to the song. The Tamil lyrics were penned by Gangai Amaran, while Ramjogayya Sastry provided the lyrics for the Telugu version. The song showcases the leading duo in cool avatars with an impressive dance spectacle that fans and audiences will surely appreciate.

Scheduled to be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, the film is a time-travel fantasy drama directed by Venkat Prabhu, and features Vijay in a dual role, portraying both a father and a son. The rest of the cast includes Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Premgi Amaren, making it a highly anticipated cinematic experience.