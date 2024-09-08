ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT: Thalapathy Vijay Film Takes Box Office by Storm with over Rs 100 Crore in Just Three Days

Hyderabad: Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated action drama GOAT, an acronym for The Greatest of All Time, made a sensational debut at the Indian box office. Released on September 5, the film garnered an impressive Rs 44 crore on its opening day in the domestic circuit. After three days at the box office, the science-fiction action thriller breached Rs 100 crore mark in India.

On its second day, the film witnessed a 42 percent dip, minting Rs 25.50 crore. GOAT revived itself on Saturday, its third day at the box office, generating Rs 33 crore after a spike of 29.41 percent. The three-day haul of the Vijay starrer now stands at a staggering Rs 102.5 crore, as reported by Industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film's Tamil version has been a major contributor to its success, collecting Rs 91 crore so far. The Hindi and Telugu versions have also added significantly, with earnings of Rs 5.4 crore and Rs 6.1 crore, respectively. On Saturday, the Tamil occupancy rate was notably high at 70.85 percent, while Hindi and Telugu versions reported occupancy rates of 15.66 percent and 26.01 percent, respectively.

Despite a slight dip in numbers on Friday, the film has regained its strong position and is expected to perform even better over the weekend. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT stars Vijay in a double role as a father and a son, delivering action-packed sequences that have captivated audiences. The film also features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, and Trisha Krishnan, who makes a special appearance.