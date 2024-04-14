GOAT Song Whistle Podu: Fans Hail 'Terrific Trio' Vijay, Prabhudeva and Prashanth in Upbeat Track

Hyderabad: The makers of GOAT released first single, Whistle Podu, from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer as a special treat for fans on Tamil New Year's day. Vijay has joined hands with director Venkat Prabhu for GOAT. The duo is seemingly aiming to live up to film's title if the buzz around just dropped promotional asset is anything to go by.

This lively song, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, features vocals from Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, Yuvan, and Premgi Amaren. Early feedback on social media suggests that the song has been a hit, with fans praising it enthusiastically. Penned by Madhan Karky, the song celebrates friendship and has struck a chord with audiences, judging by the flood of positive comments on YouTube, especially lauding "terrific trio" Vijay, Prashanth, and Prabhudeva.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The lyrical video for Whistle Podu runs for almost five minutes and concludes with a spirited dance sequence featuring Vijay, Prabhudeva, and Prashanth set to Yuvan's lively beats. Fans are particularly thrilled to see Prabhudeva and Vijay sharing the screen after a considerable time apart. The choreography is handled by Raju Sundaram, Sekhar, and Sathish.

GOAT, also known as The Greatest Of All Time, reportedly explores time travel and features Vijay in a dual role. Said to be inspired by Hollywood's Looper, the film's shooting, now 80% complete, is underway in Russia. In addition to the lead trio, the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Premgi Amaren. Siddharth Nuni serves as the cinematographer. GOAT is set for a grand theatrical release on September 5 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.