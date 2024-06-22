ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Second Single Chinna Chinna Kangal Features Vocals By Thalapathy Vijay And AI Voice Of Ilaiyaraaja's Late Daughter Bhavatharini

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

On Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, the makers of The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) released the film's second single, Chinna Chinna Kangal. The track has Vijay's vocals and the AI-recreated voice of the late playback singer Bhavatharini.

GOAT Second Single Chinna Chinna Kangal: Thalapathy Vijay Sings in New Song With Late Bhavatharini's AI Voice
GOAT Second Single Chinna Chinna Kangal (Photo: Instagram)

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated action entertainer, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), starring actor Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, have finally dropped the film's second single titled Chinna Chinna Kangal on the actor's birthday, June 22. Earlier in the day, the makers unveiled a teaser packed with high-octane action sequences.

As a treat to the actor's fans, the makers dropped the second single, which holds a unique significance for music lovers. Not only has Vijay lent his voice to the track, but it also has the recreated voice of the late Bhavatharini, a renowned playback singer and daughter of the legendary Ilaiyaraaja. The use of AI technology has brought her voice back to life, making the song an emotional tribute to the singer, who passed away in January this year.

Bhavatharini had previously collaborated with Vijay on the 1997 film Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, which was composed by her father. This nostalgic connection adds another significance to the song.

The Greatest Of All Time, written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prabhu Deva, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Prasanth, Laila, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal and Sneha in pivotal roles. The film's music, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja is expected to be a major highlight.

While speculations are rife that GOAT draws inspiration from the Hollywood movie Gemini Man, the filmmakers have not officially confirmed this claim. Nevertheless, the buzz surrounding the film continues to build, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

READ MORE

  1. Boy's Hand Catches Fire at Actor Vijay's Birthday Celebration in Chennai; Stunt Show Gone Wrong
  2. Ahead of Vijay's 50th Birthday, Makers Tease Update from GOAT: 'Start Waiting...'
  3. Ahead of 50th Birthday, Thalapathy Vijay Unveils GOAT Second Single Chinna Chinna Kangal Poster, Here's When Song Drops
Last Updated : 16 hours ago

TAGGED:

VIJAY FILM GOATGREATEST OF ALL TIME MOVIE SONGGOAT SECOND SINGLE OUTTHALAPATHY VIJAYCHINNA CHINNA KANGAL SONG OUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.