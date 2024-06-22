GOAT Second Single Chinna Chinna Kangal Features Vocals By Thalapathy Vijay And AI Voice Of Ilaiyaraaja's Late Daughter Bhavatharini

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated action entertainer, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), starring actor Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, have finally dropped the film's second single titled Chinna Chinna Kangal on the actor's birthday, June 22. Earlier in the day, the makers unveiled a teaser packed with high-octane action sequences.

As a treat to the actor's fans, the makers dropped the second single, which holds a unique significance for music lovers. Not only has Vijay lent his voice to the track, but it also has the recreated voice of the late Bhavatharini, a renowned playback singer and daughter of the legendary Ilaiyaraaja. The use of AI technology has brought her voice back to life, making the song an emotional tribute to the singer, who passed away in January this year.

Bhavatharini had previously collaborated with Vijay on the 1997 film Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, which was composed by her father. This nostalgic connection adds another significance to the song.

The Greatest Of All Time, written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prabhu Deva, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Prasanth, Laila, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal and Sneha in pivotal roles. The film's music, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja is expected to be a major highlight.

While speculations are rife that GOAT draws inspiration from the Hollywood movie Gemini Man, the filmmakers have not officially confirmed this claim. Nevertheless, the buzz surrounding the film continues to build, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.