GOAT Releases on OTT; Final Box Office Collections for Thalapathy Vijay's Film Expected to Hit Rs 455 Cr

Hyderabad: As Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay prepares to step into the political arena, he has ensured that his final cinematic offerings resonate with his fans for years to come. His latest film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, has recently completed its theatrical run and made its much-anticipated debut on OTT platforms on October 3. This action-packed sci-fi has won the hearts of fans and also set remarkable box office records.

GOAT Box Office Journey

The Greatest Of All Time may have shown signs of slowing down at the box office during its last leg of run, but not before enjoying a resounding success. The film has now claimed the title of the highest-grossing movie in Tamil Nadu, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay's own Leo, which grossed approximately Rs 215+ crores in the state. Impressively, GOAT crossed Leo's collection on its 25th day, marking a significant achievement.

On its 22nd day, The GOAT also outperformed Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1, which had a gross collection of Rs 213 crores in Tamil Nadu, cementing its position as a blockbuster not only in the state but also overseas, despite receiving mixed reviews.

GOAT Box Office Milestones

With this release, Thalapathy Vijay has made history by having his eighth film cross the Rs 100 crore gross mark in Tamil Nadu, following an outstanding four-day first weekend.

Globally, The GOAT stands as the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, trailing behind big names like Robot 2.0, Leo, Jailer, and Ponniyin Selvan - 1.

Notably, it has become the second consecutive film for Vijay to surpass the Rs 400 crore gross milestone after Leo.

GOAT has grossed Rs 450.3 crores worldwide, with approximately Rs 293.35 crores from India and Rs 156 crores from overseas as of its 24th day. It is expected to finish its theatrical run with a total gross close to Rs 455 crores.

Total Global Gross: Approximately Rs 450.3 crores

Tamil Nadu Gross: Rs 220 crores

Overseas Collection: Rs 156 crores

(Data source: Sacnilk. Final numbers of GOAT lifetime business yet to be out.)

A Mixed Response but Undeniable Stardom

Despite the film's varied reception across regions, it has significantly outperformed expectations in Tamil Nadu, becoming a notable Thalapathy release. While The GOAT has performed exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu, it faced challenges in markets like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it struggled to make an impact and was deemed a disaster. The film did manage to find some success in the North under the title Thalapathy is the GOAT, achieving decent numbers without significant promotional efforts.

Thalapathy Vijay's unmatched star power was a driving force behind the film's overseas success, where it thrived and resonated with international audiences. The final global box office collection for GOAT is yet to be out, however, the estimates hints at Rs 455 crores gross.

About GOAT

The Greatest Of All Time follows the gripping tale of MS Gandhi, a young field agent living with his family in Delhi. What begins as a typical family vacation in Thailand spirals into chaos when an adversary's treacherous plan turns his life upside down. The narrative unfolds as Gandhi must confront his past, now entangled with unexpected challenges.

GOAT OTT Release

Although The GOAT has concluded its theatrical journey, it is said to be still being screened in select theatres in Tamil Nadu. The film is available for streaming on Netflix from October 3, allowing fans to relive the thrilling experience in multiple languages.