GOAT on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release on THIS Platform

Hyderabad: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), which premiered in theaters on September 5, will soon be available for streaming on Netflix. The film's theatrical release has already generated substantial buzz, and the excitement is set to continue as the movie prepares for its OTT debut. Although the exact OTT release date is yet to be announced, social media reports indicate that the film will likely be available for streaming in about four weeks of its theatrical release.

GOAT has had a strong start at the box office, with predictions suggesting it could earn close to Rs 100 crore on its opening day. The film's success is expected to translate into significant viewership when it makes its way to Netflix. For those who miss out on the theatrical run, GOAT will offer something extra on Netflix. Director Venkat Prabhu has revealed that the film's original runtime was three hours and twenty minutes, but eighteen minutes were trimmed for its theatrical release. However, the extended version, which includes these deleted scenes, will be available on Netflix.

In an exclusive conversation with a news portal, the film's producer, Archana Kalpathi, shared her enthusiasm for the film and its upcoming OTT release. Kalpathi urged audiences to watch the film with an open mind, emphasising the layered storytelling and surprises in the plot. "We have tried a lot of new things. Try not to read all the spoilers. I am confident that the film will have a repeat audience as it has a lot of layers," she stated.

The movie marks Vijay's first major project following his announcement to enter politics and is reported to be his penultimate film before shifting focus to his political career. Talking about the film, GOAT revolves around an elite spy who decides to retire from his high-stakes career but is drawn back into action when a past mission threatens to unravel. The film blends elements of espionage and action with Vijay playing a pivotal dual role. Apart from him, Goat features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, and others in key roles.