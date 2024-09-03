ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Early Morning Shows: Petition Filed Amid High Demand For Thalapathy Vijay's Film, Decision Pending

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Updated : 9 hours ago

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film GOAT is set for release on September 5, 2024. Fans eagerly await the action-packed entertainer, but a petition for special screening permission remains pending with the Tamil Nadu government, with no tickets yet sold for midnight or early morning shows.

GOAT Early Morning Shows: Petition Filed Amid High Demand For Thalapathy Vijay's Film, Decision Pending
Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film GOAT (Photo: Film poster)

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2024. As the release date draws near, fans are buzzing with excitement, eagerly anticipating what promises to be an action-packed entertainer. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and bankrolled by AGS Productions, GOAT marks Vijay's first collaboration with the Mankatha fame director.

However, the film's journey to the big screen has encountered a hurdle. A petition has been submitted to the Tamil Nadu government seeking special screening permission for GOAT, a move that would allow fans to watch the film at midnight shows or early morning screenings ahead of its official release. Despite this request, the government has yet to grant permission, and as of now, no tickets for special screenings have been sold in theatres, said Tirupur Subramanian, president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association to ETV Bharat.

The film, which features Vijay in dual roles as both father and son, is poised to be a visual treat for audiences. Besides Vijay, the sci-fi action movie also includes Prashanth, Sneha, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Jayaram, and Premgi Amaren in significant roles, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film's technical crew includes Siddhartha Nuni serving as the director of photography and Venkat Raajen handling the editing.

Although the songs and trailer have received a mixed response from the audience, Vijay's devoted fanbase remains enthusiastic. Fans and movie buffs are looking forward to watching their favourite star in a double role and his first collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu has further fueled anticipation, making GOAT one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

READ MORE

  1. GOAT Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Set To Dominate Box Office, Surpasses Indian 2 In Pre-Sales
  2. GOAT Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Achieves Massive First Day Collection Ahead of Release
  3. The Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Gets U/A Certificate, Runtime Revealed

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2024. As the release date draws near, fans are buzzing with excitement, eagerly anticipating what promises to be an action-packed entertainer. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and bankrolled by AGS Productions, GOAT marks Vijay's first collaboration with the Mankatha fame director.

However, the film's journey to the big screen has encountered a hurdle. A petition has been submitted to the Tamil Nadu government seeking special screening permission for GOAT, a move that would allow fans to watch the film at midnight shows or early morning screenings ahead of its official release. Despite this request, the government has yet to grant permission, and as of now, no tickets for special screenings have been sold in theatres, said Tirupur Subramanian, president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association to ETV Bharat.

The film, which features Vijay in dual roles as both father and son, is poised to be a visual treat for audiences. Besides Vijay, the sci-fi action movie also includes Prashanth, Sneha, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Jayaram, and Premgi Amaren in significant roles, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film's technical crew includes Siddhartha Nuni serving as the director of photography and Venkat Raajen handling the editing.

Although the songs and trailer have received a mixed response from the audience, Vijay's devoted fanbase remains enthusiastic. Fans and movie buffs are looking forward to watching their favourite star in a double role and his first collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu has further fueled anticipation, making GOAT one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

READ MORE

  1. GOAT Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Set To Dominate Box Office, Surpasses Indian 2 In Pre-Sales
  2. GOAT Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Achieves Massive First Day Collection Ahead of Release
  3. The Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Gets U/A Certificate, Runtime Revealed
Last Updated : 9 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THALAPATHY VIJAYGOAT SPECIAL SCREENING PERMISSIONTHALAPATHY VIJAY GOAT PETITIONGOAT EARLY MORNING SHOWSVIJAY FILM GOAT PETITION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.