GOAT Early Morning Shows: Petition Filed Amid High Demand For Thalapathy Vijay's Film, Decision Pending

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2024. As the release date draws near, fans are buzzing with excitement, eagerly anticipating what promises to be an action-packed entertainer. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and bankrolled by AGS Productions, GOAT marks Vijay's first collaboration with the Mankatha fame director.

However, the film's journey to the big screen has encountered a hurdle. A petition has been submitted to the Tamil Nadu government seeking special screening permission for GOAT, a move that would allow fans to watch the film at midnight shows or early morning screenings ahead of its official release. Despite this request, the government has yet to grant permission, and as of now, no tickets for special screenings have been sold in theatres, said Tirupur Subramanian, president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association to ETV Bharat.

The film, which features Vijay in dual roles as both father and son, is poised to be a visual treat for audiences. Besides Vijay, the sci-fi action movie also includes Prashanth, Sneha, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Jayaram, and Premgi Amaren in significant roles, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film's technical crew includes Siddhartha Nuni serving as the director of photography and Venkat Raajen handling the editing.

Although the songs and trailer have received a mixed response from the audience, Vijay's devoted fanbase remains enthusiastic. Fans and movie buffs are looking forward to watching their favourite star in a double role and his first collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu has further fueled anticipation, making GOAT one of the most talked-about releases of the year.