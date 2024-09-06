ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay's Sci-fi Epic Storms Day 1 With Rs 126.32 Crore Worldwide

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 18 hours ago

Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, has shattered box office records, grossing over Rs 100 crore globally on its opening day. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film has become one of the biggest openers in Tamil cinema.

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's recently released film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) has taken the box office by storm, achieving a remarkable milestone on its opening day. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the science fiction action movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally on Day 1 itself. In India, the film has raked in Rs 44 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Taking to X on Friday, production house AGS Entertainment dropped a poster of the movie, revealing the GOAT has grossed an impressive Rs 126.32 crore worldwide on the release day, positioning it as one of the biggest openers in Tamil cinema. The poster released by the production house showcases Vijay in a powerful pose.

Sharing the post, the production house wrote in the caption, "G.O.A.T at the Box office. Day 1 worldwide gross collection stands tall at 126.32 crores+ #GOATBlockbuster @actorvijay Sir. A @vp_offl Hero A @thisisysr Magical." With the hashtag #GOATBlockbuster gaining traction, fans and industry insiders alike are celebrating the film's record-breaking start.

Bankrolled by Kalpathi S Suresh, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi Aghoram, GOAT is an action-packed film that showcases Thalapathy Vijay in a larger-than-life role, blending intense drama and gripping action sequences. The Venkat Prabhu directorial is made on a reported budget of Rs 400 crore and is also indicated as one of the most expensive movies produced this year.

The movie also features a stellar cast including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Vaibhav, Sneha, Laila, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran in significant roles. With such a strong start at the box office, the film is poised to continue its domination at the box office in the coming days.

