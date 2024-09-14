ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 9: With A Slight Growth, Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Aims For Rs 200 Cr In India

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

The recently released film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay, has witnessed a slight surge on Day 9 in India, with strong collections from Tamil audiences. Despite a decline on weekdays, the film is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 9 (Photo: Trailer screengrab)

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) has made an impressive entry at the Indian box office, amassing Rs 44 crore on its first day across the nation. Despite a decline in box office performance during the weekdays, the action sci-fi film has witnessed a slight growth on its second Friday and is on track to surpass the Rs 200 crore milestone.

On the ninth day since its release, the film's earnings reached Rs 6.94 crore net across all languages in India, as reported by the industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates. The maximum number of collections came from the Tamil audience with Rs 6.48 crore, while the rest Rs 0.36 and Rs 0.1 crore came from the Hindi and Telugu audience respectively. The total collection in India now stands at Rs 184.94 crore.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu and bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, GOAT features an all-star ensemble cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhu Deva, Vijay Chandrasekhar, Sneha, Yogi Babu, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The movie has engaged viewers with a captivating blend of emotional richness, drama, and adrenaline-pumping action.

GOAT's remarkable opening day performance can be attributed to its widespread release, which exceeded 4,000 theatres globally. In the movie, Vijay embodies the role of an experienced field agent and spy who has completed more than 65 successful missions. The trailer additionally explores his complex identity as both a father and a son. The movie is made on a reported budget of Rs 400 crore, covering promotional costs and inclusive of an extra Rs 200 crore meant solely for Vijay's salary. The movie hit the silver screens on September 5.

