GOAT Box Office Collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Witnesses Minor Surge in India, Mints Over Rs 285 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the sci-fi action drama The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT, is being lapped up well by the audience. The a star-studded cast headlined by Vijay also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Laila, Ajmal, Jayaram, Mohan, Parvathi Nair, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and Premji. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has captured audiences' attention across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi-speaking regions.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 4

Since its release, GOAT has seen remarkable success at the box office. Within just four days, the film has earned Rs 137.2 crore at the Indian box office. Breaking down the figures: the Tamil version leads with Rs 21.05 crore, the Hindi version has contributed Rs 8.3 crore, and the Telugu version has added Rs 7.85 crore to the total.

On the fourth day, GOAT experienced a slight uptick in collections, with the Indian box office tally reaching Rs 34.2 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. As reported by Deadline, the film’s worldwide gross is estimated at Rs 285 crore. It's projected that GOAT will soon surpass the Rs 300 crore mark, making it the highest Tamil opener and the top-grossing Tamil film of the year, surpassing Raayan, Maharaja, and Indian 2.

Have a Look at Day-wise Performance of GOAT

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (Thursday) Rs 44 Cr [Ta: 39.15 Cr ; Hi: 1.85 Cr; Te: 3 Cr] Day 2 (Friday) Rs 25.5 Cr [Ta: 22.75 Cr ; Hi: 1.4 Cr; Te: 1.35 Cr] Day 3 (Saturday) Rs 33.5 Cr [Ta: 29.15 Cr ; Hi: 2.35 Cr; Te: 2 Cr] Day 4 (Sunday) Rs 34.2 Cr [Ta: 30 Cr ; Hi: 2.7 Cr; Te: 1.5 Cr] Total Rs 137.2 Cr [Ta: 121.05 Cr ; Hi: 8.3 Cr; Te: 7.85 Cr]

(Data Source: Sacnilk)

Critical Reception and Weekend Performance

Although GOAT received a mixed response from critics and audiences initially, it has managed to overcome the critique and emerge as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. The film saw an impressive Day 3 collection of Rs 33.5 crore, marking a significant 31% increase from Day 2. The strong performance continued into the weekend, maintaining almost similar numbers on the first Sunday.

Regional Collections and Future Outlook

Despite Tamil Nadu being a solid base for Vijay’s films, the decline in collections from Kerala has affected the film's overall domestic earnings. The Telugu and Hindi versions reported occupancy rates of 21.66% and 24.55%, respectively. The upcoming Monday will be crucial in determining how the film's collections will trend in the subsequent week.

With a clear release window until September 20, GOAT will have a relatively free run at the box office, with only The Buckingham Murders and Yudhra scheduled as major Hindi releases in the next few weeks.

Vijay’s Career Milestone

GOAT is particularly significant as it may be one of Vijay’s final films before he shifts his focus entirely to his political career. Featuring an ensemble cast and backed by the music of Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, the film is set to be one of the biggest successes in Vijay’s career. Can GOAT outdo the commercial success of Thalapathy's previous hit Leo? Time will tell.