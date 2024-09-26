GOAT Box Office Collection Day 21: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Nears Rs 250 Cr Mark In India, Steady After Recent Dip

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), has been a significant presence at the box office, facing minimal competition until the recent releases of the sports drama Lubber Pandhu and the action sci-fi thriller Kadaisi Ulaga Por. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT has experienced its fair share of ups and downs during its theatrical run, particularly a noticeable decline on the 19th day, yet it has managed to stabilize since then.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 21

As of day 21, GOAT has collected approximately Rs 1.10 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. By the end of its 21-day theatrical run in India, the film's total earnings stand at Rs 246.70 crore, and it is on track to surpass the Rs 250 crore milestone by the end of this week.

On September 25, 2024, GOAT recorded a Tamil occupancy rate of 17.02%, while its Hindi occupancy was at 6.85%. Notably, this film marks Vijay's penultimate appearance on the big screen, becoming only the third Tamil film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. It joins the ranks of Leo (over Rs 215 crore gross) and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (Rs 213 crore gross), and there’s a strong possibility it could become the highest-grossing film in the state.

GOAT Box Office Breakdown (Nett Collection India)

Week 1: Rs 178 crore

Week 2: Rs 53.95 crore

Day 16 (3rd Friday): Rs 2.4 crore

Day 17 (3rd Saturday): Rs 3.9 crore

Day 18 (3rd Sunday): Rs 5.1 crore

Day 19 (3rd Monday): Rs 1.15 crore

Day 20 (3rd Tuesday): Rs 1.1 crore

Day 21 (3rd Wednesday): Rs 1.1 crore

Total: Rs 246.70 crore



About GOAT

In GOAT, Vijay plays the character of Gandhi, leading a Special Anti-Terrorism Squad composed of seasoned agents and friends: Sunil (Prashanth), Ajay (Ajmal), Kalyan (Prabhu Deva), and their chief Nazeer (Jayaram). Upon its release on September 5, the film received mixed reviews. Critics noted that while it delivers on fan service, it falls short in terms of a compelling narrative. Many expected a gripping espionage thriller, but instead, they were presented with a film that celebrates everything fans love about Vijay.

Vijay’s Transition to Politics

As Vijay gears up for his final film, he is also preparing to transition into a full-time political career. He announced his political party in February 2024 and confirmed that TVK will not contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, focusing instead on the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Thalapathy 69: Final Outing

His last cinematic venture, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, is directed by H. Vinoth. Produced by KVN Productions alongside co-producers Jagadish Palanisamy, Lohith N.K., and Abdullah Al Sajid, this political action thriller is set to be a significant milestone as it will mark the end of Vijay's illustrious film career. Officially announced on September 14, 2024, Thalapathy 69 is Vijay's 69th film and features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.