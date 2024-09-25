GOAT Box Office Collection Day 20: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Remains Steady after Sharp Decline

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Greatest of All Time (GOAT), has had quite the journey at the box office since its release. While the movie made a strong start, it has experienced notable fluctuations in its earnings, particularly after first week. On day 19, the collections witnessed 77% drop in India. Despite the challenges, the film managed to maintain stability on day 20, marking its third Tuesday in theaters.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 20

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, GOAT has amassed a net collection of Rs 245.65 crore after 19 days of screening. Released on September 5, 2024, the film’s current numbers suggest that crossing the Rs 300 crore mark might be a tough feat in the near future. The film initially made headlines by crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone in just three days, but has since faced steep declines in ticket sales.

On its 20th day, GOAT earned Rs 1.15 crore. The Tamil occupancy rate stood at 16.41%, while Hindi occupancy was lower at 7.20%.

Global Earnings and Budget

Reports indicate that the worldwide gross collection for GOAT is nearly Rs 446 crore. Given its reported budget of Rs 400 crore, it is among the most expensive Tamil films to date. Notably, Thalapathy Vijay is said to have taken home Rs 200 crore for his role in this ambitious project.

Vijay's Penultimate Venture, GOAT, Leads 2024's Top 5 Kollywood Movies by Tamil Net Collection

Rank Movie Worldwide India Tamil net 1 The Greatest of All Time Rs 441.5 Cr Rs 218.37 Cr 2 Raayan Rs 154 Cr Rs 80.13 Cr 3 Aranmanai 4 Rs 98.75 Cr Rs 60.23 Cr 4 Maharaja Rs 106.08 Cr Rs 56.98 Cr 5 Indian 2 Rs 148.83 Cr Rs 56.65 Cr

(Data Source: Sacnilk)

A Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Vijay, the film features an ensemble cast including Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, and Mohan. GOAT is an action thriller infused with sci-fi elements and showcases Vijay in a double role. His character, Gandhi, is part of a special anti-terrorism squad, adding an intense layer to the narrative. The film also includes actors Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Laila, and Yugendran. The music, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, complements the film’s high-octane energy.

Looking Ahead

With GOAT, Vijay is reportedly making a significant transition towards a political career, having launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He is set to collaborate with H Vinoth, known for his work in Valimai, for his next project, marking the final screen outing of his illustrious career.