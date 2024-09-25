ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 20: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Remains Steady after Sharp Decline

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Venkat Prabhu helmed Greatest of All Time (GOAT) starring Thalapathy Vijay remains steady at box office on Day 20, after steep decline in earnings. Read on for GOAT box office collection day 20.

Venkat Prabhu helmed Greatest of All Time (GOAT) starring Thalapathy Vijay remains steady at box office on Day 20, after steep decline in earnings. Read on for GOAT box office collection day 20.
GOAT Box Office Collection Day 20 (Photo: Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Greatest of All Time (GOAT), has had quite the journey at the box office since its release. While the movie made a strong start, it has experienced notable fluctuations in its earnings, particularly after first week. On day 19, the collections witnessed 77% drop in India. Despite the challenges, the film managed to maintain stability on day 20, marking its third Tuesday in theaters.

  • GOAT Box Office Collection Day 20

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, GOAT has amassed a net collection of Rs 245.65 crore after 19 days of screening. Released on September 5, 2024, the film’s current numbers suggest that crossing the Rs 300 crore mark might be a tough feat in the near future. The film initially made headlines by crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone in just three days, but has since faced steep declines in ticket sales.

On its 20th day, GOAT earned Rs 1.15 crore. The Tamil occupancy rate stood at 16.41%, while Hindi occupancy was lower at 7.20%.

  • Global Earnings and Budget

Reports indicate that the worldwide gross collection for GOAT is nearly Rs 446 crore. Given its reported budget of Rs 400 crore, it is among the most expensive Tamil films to date. Notably, Thalapathy Vijay is said to have taken home Rs 200 crore for his role in this ambitious project.

  • Vijay's Penultimate Venture, GOAT, Leads 2024's Top 5 Kollywood Movies by Tamil Net Collection
RankMovieWorldwideIndia Tamil net
1The Greatest of All TimeRs 441.5 CrRs 218.37 Cr
2RaayanRs 154 CrRs 80.13 Cr
3Aranmanai 4Rs 98.75 CrRs 60.23 Cr
4Maharaja Rs 106.08 Cr Rs 56.98 Cr
5Indian 2 Rs 148.83 CrRs 56.65 Cr

(Data Source: Sacnilk)

  • A Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Vijay, the film features an ensemble cast including Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, and Mohan. GOAT is an action thriller infused with sci-fi elements and showcases Vijay in a double role. His character, Gandhi, is part of a special anti-terrorism squad, adding an intense layer to the narrative. The film also includes actors Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Laila, and Yugendran. The music, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, complements the film’s high-octane energy.

  • Looking Ahead

With GOAT, Vijay is reportedly making a significant transition towards a political career, having launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He is set to collaborate with H Vinoth, known for his work in Valimai, for his next project, marking the final screen outing of his illustrious career.

Read More

  1. Analysis | Actor Vijay Banks On 'Tamil Nationalism' In Dravidian Heartland
  2. Thalapathy 69: Vijay Is 'The Torch Bearer Of Democracy' In Final Film; Sets Stage For October 2025 Release
  3. GOAT on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release on THIS Platform

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Greatest of All Time (GOAT), has had quite the journey at the box office since its release. While the movie made a strong start, it has experienced notable fluctuations in its earnings, particularly after first week. On day 19, the collections witnessed 77% drop in India. Despite the challenges, the film managed to maintain stability on day 20, marking its third Tuesday in theaters.

  • GOAT Box Office Collection Day 20

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, GOAT has amassed a net collection of Rs 245.65 crore after 19 days of screening. Released on September 5, 2024, the film’s current numbers suggest that crossing the Rs 300 crore mark might be a tough feat in the near future. The film initially made headlines by crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone in just three days, but has since faced steep declines in ticket sales.

On its 20th day, GOAT earned Rs 1.15 crore. The Tamil occupancy rate stood at 16.41%, while Hindi occupancy was lower at 7.20%.

  • Global Earnings and Budget

Reports indicate that the worldwide gross collection for GOAT is nearly Rs 446 crore. Given its reported budget of Rs 400 crore, it is among the most expensive Tamil films to date. Notably, Thalapathy Vijay is said to have taken home Rs 200 crore for his role in this ambitious project.

  • Vijay's Penultimate Venture, GOAT, Leads 2024's Top 5 Kollywood Movies by Tamil Net Collection
RankMovieWorldwideIndia Tamil net
1The Greatest of All TimeRs 441.5 CrRs 218.37 Cr
2RaayanRs 154 CrRs 80.13 Cr
3Aranmanai 4Rs 98.75 CrRs 60.23 Cr
4Maharaja Rs 106.08 Cr Rs 56.98 Cr
5Indian 2 Rs 148.83 CrRs 56.65 Cr

(Data Source: Sacnilk)

  • A Star-Studded Cast

Alongside Vijay, the film features an ensemble cast including Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, and Mohan. GOAT is an action thriller infused with sci-fi elements and showcases Vijay in a double role. His character, Gandhi, is part of a special anti-terrorism squad, adding an intense layer to the narrative. The film also includes actors Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Laila, and Yugendran. The music, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, complements the film’s high-octane energy.

  • Looking Ahead

With GOAT, Vijay is reportedly making a significant transition towards a political career, having launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He is set to collaborate with H Vinoth, known for his work in Valimai, for his next project, marking the final screen outing of his illustrious career.

Read More

  1. Analysis | Actor Vijay Banks On 'Tamil Nationalism' In Dravidian Heartland
  2. Thalapathy 69: Vijay Is 'The Torch Bearer Of Democracy' In Final Film; Sets Stage For October 2025 Release
  3. GOAT on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release on THIS Platform

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOAT BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONGOAT BOX OFFICE RECORDSTHALAPATHY VIJAYGOAT BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 20

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.