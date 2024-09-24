ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 19: After Hitting Rs 200 Cr Mark, Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Plummets 77% in India

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Continues its box office rollercoaster ride. After a brief surge, the film helmed by Venkat Prabhu plummets 77% on day 19 in India. Read on for GOAT's day 19 box office collection.

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Continues its box office rollercoaster ride. After a brief surge, the film helmed by Venkat Prabhu plummets 77% on day 19 in India. Read on for GOAT's day 19 box office collection.
GOAT box office collection day 19 (Photo: Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest release, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), experienced a remarkable opening upon its release earlier this month. Running in its third week, GOAT experienced several upticks in box office numbers. However, the film helmed by Venkat PRabhu failed to sustain this growth, suffering a drastic 77% decline on day 19 in India.

  • Strong Start but Sudden Drop

When GOAT premiered on September 5, it made a stunning impact at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 44 crore on its opening day. The excitement surrounding the film was palpable, drawing crowds into theatres. However, the initial enthusiasm was not sustained, as the film saw a drastic decline in its earnings by over 77 percent on day 19.

On September 23, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, GOAT earned only Rs 1.15 crore in India, with the Tamil version contributing Rs 1.03 crore and the Hindi version adding Rs 0.1 crore. This was a significant drop from the previous day’s collection of Rs 5.1 crore, showcasing the volatility of audience interest.

After 19 days in theatres, GOAT has accumulated a total of Rs 244.50 crore net in India. On its 19th day, the film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 17.21% and a Hindi occupancy rate of 7.74%. Despite the fluctuating numbers, it has made a notable mark in Tamil Nadu.

A Blockbuster in Tamil Nadu

The Greatest of All Time has become a major success in its home state, Tamil Nadu, surpassing the Rs 200 crore gross mark and securing its place as only the third film to achieve this milestone. It achieved this feat on its third Saturday, marking its 17th day in theatres.

Joining the ranks of Leo (Rs 215+ crore gross) and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (Rs 213 crore gross), GOAT has the potential to become the biggest grosser in Tamil Nadu, depending on its future performance.

Behind the Scenes

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, who co-wrote the screenplay with Viji, the film is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Ganesh, and Suresh under the AGS Entertainment banner. The musical score is crafted by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has collaborated with Vijay for the first time. Cinematography is handled by Siddhartha Nuni, while editing is managed by Venkat Raajen. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi, Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, and Jayaram.

