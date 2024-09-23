GOAT Box Office Collection Day 18: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Regains Momentum, Sees Nearly 40% Surge in India

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest release, The Greatest Of All Time(GOAT), has become a major talking point in his illustrious career. One of the reasons, the film being his penultima release. The hype around GOAT remained high ever since its announcement, however, the film's box office performance has been a mixed bag, with fluctuations in earnings since its release.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 18

Despite its ups and downs, GOAT has made a significant impact at the box office. The film managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within just three days and reached Rs 200 crore in 11 days. Its success raises anticipation about whether it will soon hit the Rs 300 crore milestone.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its 18th day (3rd Sunday), GOAT raked in Rs 5.25 crore, bringing its total net collection to Rs 243.50 crore. In domestic market, GOAT box office collections jumped by approximately 40% compared to the previous day. On day 18, the Tamil occupancy was 48.51%, while Hindi occupancy stood at 21.39%. The film premiered on September 5, 2024.

Have a look at GOAT Box Office Performance So Far

GOAT Week 1: Rs 178 crore

Tamil: Rs 156.4 crore

Hindi: Rs 11.3 crore

Telugu: Rs 10.3 crore

GOAT Week 2: Rs 53.95 crore

Tamil: Rs 49.75 crore

Hindi: Rs 3.55 crore

Telugu: Rs 0.65 crore

Day 16 (3rd Friday): Rs 2.4 crore

Tamil: Rs 1.85 crore

Hindi: Rs 0.5 crore

Telugu: Rs 0.05 crore

Day 17 (3rd Saturday): Rs 3.9 crore

Tamil: Rs 3.6 crore

Hindi: Rs 0.29 crore

Telugu: Rs 0.01 crore

Day 18 (3rd Sunday): Rs 5.45 crore

Tamil: Rs 5.06 crore

Hindi: Rs 0.39 crore

(Data source: Sacnilk)

The Story and Cast

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT tells the story of a spy agent working for the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS). After years of dedicated service, he is assigned a crucial mission that ties back to his past. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth Thyagarajan, Sneha Prasanna, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, and Premgi Amaren. Notably, cricket legend MS Dhoni and Tamil stars Trisha and Sivakarthikeyan make special appearances. Vijay impressively takes on dual roles as both father and son.

Innovative Technology

One of the highlights of GOAT is the use of de-aging technology. Venkat Prabhu shared his insights in an interview, stating, “At first when I wrote the script, I was not aware of de-ageing technology, and so I started the script with father and son, which was to be played by different actors. Then my classmate Vikram, who is into animation and had worked in Hollywood movies, introduced the concept of making a character as your wish just as they did in 'Gemini Man', and I decided to explore it.”

What’s Next for Vijay?

As GOAT continues to captivate audiences, Thalapathy Vijay is preparing for his next project, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. This film is expected to be his last as an actor before he transitions into a political career. Directed by the acclaimed H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Thalapathy 69 is set for release in October 2025, and will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.