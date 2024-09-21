GOAT Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Becomes Only the 3rd Film in Kollywood to Achieve THIS Milestone

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay’s latest release, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), has taken Tamil Nadu by storm. The sci-fi action thriller has crossed the impressive milestone of Rs 200 crore in gross collections, making it only the third film ever to achieve this feat in the state.

Mixed Reviews, Massive Success

Despite receiving mixed reviews, GOAT has maintained a strong performance since its release on September 5. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it hit the Rs 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu on its third Saturday, marking an extraordinary achievement for the film.

Milestones Achieved

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT joins the ranks of Leo (over Rs 215 crore gross) and Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (Rs 213 crore gross) as the only films to surpass the Rs 200 crore threshold in Tamil Nadu. There's potential for it to become the highest-grossing film in the state, surpassing both of its predecessors.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 16

Although GOAT experienced a decline in collections this week, the upcoming weekend is expected to bring some revival. After 16 days of release, the film has garnered Rs 234.30 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk. The film earned Rs 2.35 crore nett on its third Friday, with early estimates suggesting Rs 0.68 crore for Saturday.

GOAT Box Office Breakdown (Nett Collection India)

Week 1: Rs 178 crore

Week 2: Rs 53.95 crore

Friday: Rs 2.35 crore

Saturday: Rs 0.68 crore (Early Estimates)

Total: Rs 235.03 crore



Worldwide Collection

On a global scale, The Greatest of All Time has grossed around Rs 428 crore, including approximately Rs 275 crore in India and Rs 153 crore overseas after 16 days. This makes it the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024, the third highest Indian grosser of the year, and the fifth highest Tamil grosser of all time.

As Vijay gears up for a significant shift towards his political career after Thalapathy 69, audiences remain captivated by his performance in what is set to be one of his last cinematic ventures.