GOAT Box Office Collection Day 15: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Rakes in Nearly Rs 232 Cr in Two Weeks

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), has been captivating audiences for over two weeks. With a stronghold on Tamil Nadu's box office, the film has enjoyed remarkable popularity. However, today marks the entry of two new contenders: the comedy-drama Nandhan, directed by Saravanan, and Lubber Pandhu, a sports comedy directed by debutant Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. Despite competition, GOAT is said to dominate the box office.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 15

Despite the competition, GOAT continues to perform well. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has shown resilience at the box office, even recovering from a midweek dip last Wednesday. On its 15th day, or the third Thursday in theatres, GOAT earned approximately Rs 2.53 crore in India, with the Tamil version contributing Rs 2.26 crore and the Hindi version adding Rs 0.27 crore. Over its 15-day run, the film has amassed an impressive total of Rs 231.95 crore in India.

The overall occupancy for GOAT on Thursday, September 19, 2024, stood at 16.23% for the Tamil version, while the Hindi version saw an occupancy of 8.50%.

Thunderous Opening Day

GOAT had a sensational opening, grossing Rs 44 crore on its first day, a figure that was anticipated given the film's hype surrounding Vijay's penultimate role. The film went on to collect Rs 178 crore in its first week and added another Rs 53.98 crore in its second week.

Globally, The Greatest of All Time is approaching a remarkable Rs 500 crore gross collection. As per the makers, the film has already earned Rs 413 crore at the international box office within just 13 days of its release.

GOAT Box Office Collection Breakdown

Week 1 Collection Rs 178 Cr (Tamil: Rs 156.4 Cr ; Hindi: Rs 11.3; Telugu: Rs 10.3)

Week 2 Collection Rs 53.98 Cr (Tamil: Rs 49.81 Cr ; Hindi: Rs 3.57 Cr; Telugu: Rs 0.6 Cr)

(Data source: Sacnilk)

About GOAT

The Greatest of All Time follows the gripping journey of Gandhi, a spy agent for the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS). Following his retirement, he faces a challenging assignment that compels him to confront his past. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth Thyagarajan, Sneha Prasanna, Prabhu Deva, and Mohan, with special appearances by MS Dhoni, Trisha, and Sivakarthikeyan.

Thalapathy's Final Outing

While GOAT continues its successful run, fans were recently thrilled by the announcement of Thalapathy 69, which will be Vijay's last film before he transitions into politics. Directed by H Vinoth, this project has generated considerable excitement and emotion among fans, who are grappling with Vijay's decision to retire from acting to focus on public service.