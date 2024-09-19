GOAT Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Mints over Rs 229 Cr Despite Midweek Slump

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest tentpole release, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), hit the screens on the big screen on September 5, 2024. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, this science fiction action thriller has garnered accolades from both audiences and critics alike, particularly for its engaging performances and captivating storyline.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 14

From its opening week, GOAT made a remarkable impact at the box office, raking in over Rs 100 crore within just three days. By the end of 11 days, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone. However, the momentum took a hit on the second Wednesday, as the film faced a significant drop in ticket sales, complicating its quest to reach the coveted Rs 300 crore mark.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 14 (the second Wednesday), GOAT earned Rs 2.85 crore, bringing its total net collection to Rs 229.45 crore. On September 18, Tamil occupancy in theatres was recorded at 18.08%, while Hindi occupancy stood at 9.22%.

Gripping Actioner

The Greatest Of All Time follows the journey of Gandhi, a spy agent working for the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS). After retirement, he is faced with a challenging assignment that forces him to confront his past. The film features an impressive cast, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth Thyagarajan, Sneha Prasanna, Prabhu Deva, and Mohan, with special appearances by MS Dhoni, Trisha, and Sivakarthikeyan. Thalapathy Vijay impressively portrays dual roles, showcasing his versatility.

Use of De-ageing Technology

Director Venkat Prabhu shared insights into the groundbreaking de-ageing technology used in the film. In an interview with India Today, he explained, "At first when I wrote the script, I was not aware of de-ageing technology, and so I started the script with father and son, which was to be played by different actors. Then my classmate Vikram, who is into animation and had worked in Hollywood movies, introduced the concept of making a character as your wish just as they did in 'Gemini Man', and I decided to explore it."

He continued, "Till Jawan, we saw father and son characters played by the same actor, but I wanted to do it differently. To use the de-ageing technology, we needed a big budget and that's when AGS [Entertainment] came in. I had initially narrated the idea to Vijay when he was doing Varisu and he asked me to finish my project Custody first."

GOAT: Highest-grossing Tamil Film of 2024

The producers of GOAT have proudly announced that it is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. The official X profile of AGS Entertainment shared a video declaring GOAT "the biggest blockbuster of 2024," underlining its commercial success.

With GOAT, Venkat Prabhu joins the elite group of directors who have made films for both Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar, a list that includes AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, and others. This achievement further highlights the film's significance in Tamil cinema.