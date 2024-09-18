GOAT Box Office Collection Day 13: Vijay’s Film Sees Uptick in India, Surges Past Rs 400 Cr Worldwide—Second Highest for Superstar

Hyderabad: Venkat Prabhu's latest directorial, The Greatest of All Time—popularly known as GOAT—continues its hold at the box office. Featuring the beloved Thalapathy Vijay, the film is not only making waves but also marking a significant moment in Vijay's career as he prepares to transition into full-time politics.

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 13

In just 12 days, GOAT has raked in an impressive Rs 226.87 crore net in India. Early estimates indicate an additional Rs 7 crore on its 13th day across all languages. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed around Rs 6.94 crore on its second Tuesday. The Tamil version enjoyed a strong occupancy rate of 34.15%, while the Hindi version captured 14.35%.

GOAT Worldwide Performance

The film has crossed the Rs 400 crore gross mark globally, becoming the first Tamil film of 2024 and the sixth overall to achieve such a milestone. Currently, GOAT stands at approximately Rs 407 crore worldwide, making it Vijay's second-highest-grossing film after Leo, which grossed Rs 606 crore.

GOAT is now among an elite group of Tamil films that have crossed Rs 400 crore at the global box office, joining the ranks of blockbusters like 2.0 (Rs 745 crore), Leo (Rs 606 crore), Jailer (Rs 604.50 crore), Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Rs 488 crore), and Vikram (Rs 414.50 crore). By the end of its 13th day, it is expected to surpass Vikram and secure its place as the fifth biggest Tamil grosser of all time.

About GOAT

The Greatest of All Time showcases Vijay in dual roles, supported by an impressive ensemble cast that includes Vijay Chandrasekhar, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. The film also features a cameo by actress Trisha Krishnan, stirring excitement among fans.

A Bittersweet Farewell

Recently, fans were delighted by the announcement of Thalapathy 69, Vijay's final film before stepping into politics. Directed by H Vinoth, this film is highly anticipated, evoking a mix of excitement and emotion as fans grapple with Vijay's decision to retire from acting in order to serve the public through a political career.

As GOAT continues to capture audiences' hearts, the journey of Thalapathy Vijay enters a new chapter, leaving behind a legacy that will be celebrated for years to come.