GOAT Box Office Collection Day 12: After Crossing Rs 200 Cr In India, Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Faces Major Decline

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's latest science fiction action drama, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), has garnered significant attention since its release on September 5. Despite a strong start, the film is experiencing a decline at the box office as it enters its second week. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, GOAT earned an estimated Rs 6.50 crore on September 16, marking a considerable drop from the previous day's earnings of Rs 15 crore.

The movie, which has captivated audiences with its high-octane action and Vijay's dual role, accumulated a total of Rs 219.75 crore net in India by September 16, according to early estimates reported by Sacnilk. The film saw its collections decline sharply on the second Monday, with Rs 6.50 crore earned compared to Rs 13.85 crore on Sunday, September 15.

GOAT had an overall occupancy of 32.84% for Tamil and 11.77% for Hindi versions on Monday, with major audience footfall observed in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. Despite the drop, GOAT remains the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, surpassing Dhanush's Raayan, which earned Rs 154 crore worldwide. GOAT is projected to surpass Rs 155 crore in two days, highlighting its financial success despite recent declines.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, GOAT also features a stellar cast including Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Sneha, and Meenakshi. The film centres on a seasoned field agent and spy, played by Vijay in a dual role as a father and son. Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the successful action drama Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.