ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Box Office Collection Day 11: Thalapathy Vijay Hits Rs 200 Cr Milestone, Shows No Signs of Slowing

On its 11th day, The Greatest of All Time has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India. According to Sacnilk, industry trackers estimate that the film will earn around Rs 14.25 crore on Sunday (September 15), pushing its total domestic collection to Rs 212.50 crore.

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest action thriller, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), has been making waves at the box office since its release. The film has been holding strong in theatres and saw a remarkable 100% jump in numbers on its 10th day, which was its second Sunday. As the momentum continues, the 11th day has marked a significant milestone in the film’s journey.

Box Office Triumph in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, The GOAT has had an impressive second weekend. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has performed like a true blockbuster. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie grossed approximately Rs 143.50 crore in Tamil Nadu during its extended first week (8 days). It started its second weekend with a boost on the second Friday, surpassing Rs 150 crore in gross earnings within the state.

With no competition in the local market, the film saw another significant increase of nearly 100% on the second Saturday, earning around Rs 13.75 crore. This brought its total Tamil Nadu collection to over Rs 164 crore, making it the fifth highest of all time in the state. The film is on track to join the 200 crore club in Tamil Nadu, likely ending the second weekend around Rs 178 crore.

Impressive Occupancy Rates

On September 15, 2024, The Greatest of All Time had an impressive Tamil occupancy rate of 59.99%. It also recorded a 21.35% occupancy in Hindi and 16.87% in Telugu.

3rd Film to Cross Rs 200 Cr Mark in Tamil Nadu

According to Sacnilk, GOAT has become the third film to cross the Rs 200 crore gross mark in Tamil Nadu, following Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo (Rs 215 crore approx.) and Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1 (Rs 213 crore approx.)

Competing with Other Hits

With its current trajectory, the film is now aiming to surpass the lifetime collections of Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. Vikram earned Rs 247.32 crore in net box office collections and Rs 289.43 crore in gross collections in India.

Global Box Office Success

On the global front, The Greatest of All Time is rapidly approaching a Rs 400 crore gross collection. After 10 days, it has amassed around Rs 370 crore and is expected to reach the 400 crore mark by the end of its second week. If it achieves this, it will become only the sixth Tamil film to do so.