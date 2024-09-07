ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Box Office Collection: After A Robust Opening, Thalapathy Vijay's Film Sees 43.75% Drop On Day 2

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Thalapathy Vijay's film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) saw a significant drop in earnings on Day 2, collecting Rs 24.75 crore, down 43.75% from its opening day. After two days, the film's total collection stands at Rs 68.75 crore nett in India. The movie's global earnings stands at Rs 126.32 crore.

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's recently released film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), which opened in theatres with a robust collection, witnessed a noticeable decline in box office earnings during its second day of release. On Day 1, the science fiction action drama managed to accumulate Rs 44 crore at the domestic box office across all languages.

However, on Saturday (Day 2), the Venkat Prabhu directorial dropped by 43.75 per cent, bringing in an estimated Rs 24.75 crore nett in India, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the total box office collection of the movie in India has now reached Rs 68.75 crore nett after two days of release.

On its opening day, the Tamil version alone raked in an impressive Rs 39 crore; however, this figure saw a reduction, dropping to Rs 22 crore on the second day. In terms of its Hindi version, the film's earnings fell from Rs 1.85 crore to Rs 1.5 crore. The Telugu version was notably affected as well, experiencing a 50% decline in earnings.

On Friday, production house AGS Entertainment revealed that GOAT had reached a global gross of Rs 126.32 crore on its opening day. This reflects a significant drop compared to the first-day earnings of Vijay's previous project, Leo, which grossed Rs 148.5 crore last year, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. GOAT is Thalapathy Vijay's first film after his announcement earlier this year regarding his foray into politics.

The movie Leo, which was made on a reported budget of Rs 225 crore, holds the title of Vijay's highest-grossing film, with an astonishing global collection of Rs 618.5 crore. Nevertheless, there remain possibilities for GOAT to surpass the lifetime earnings of Vijay's other top four successful films including Bigil and Varisu which collected Rs 304 and Rs 303 crore respectively.

