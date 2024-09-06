ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Registers Massive Day 1 Collection but Falls Short of Leo's Debut

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Sep 6, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film GOAT, an acronym for The Greatest Of All Time, has opened to spectacular box office numbers, earning Rs 43 crore net in India on its first day. Despite the record-breaking number, the film trails behind Vijay's previous hit Leo. GOAT was released in theatres on September 5 amid much fanfare.

GOAT Sets Box Office on Day 1
GOAT Sets Box Office on Day 1 (Film Poster/ ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), made a spectacular debut at the box office, raking in impressive numbers on its first day of release. The film, which hit theaters on September 5, 2024, generated a remarkable Rs 43 crore net in India. This total includes Rs 38.3 crore from Tamil screenings, Rs 3 crore from Telugu, and Rs 1.7 crore from Hindi versions, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is a science fiction action thriller that features Vijay in a dual role. The high-octane action film has captivated audiences, particularly in the South belt- Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, where it saw strong pre-release bookings. The film's opening day numbers were aided by remarkable advance bookings, which contributed an additional Rs 24.5 crore. Tamil 2D screenings were especially popular, accounting for Rs 22.83 crore of this total.

Globally, GOAT has performed exceptionally well, surpassing Rs 50 crore in advance sales and exceeding Rs 5.5 crore in the U.S. alone. The film's worldwide gross is expected to cross Rs 100 crore on its debut day, though it may fall short of the Rs 142 crore opening of Vijay's previous film Leo. In the domestic circuit too, despite the hype, GOAT could not surpass Leo's day 1 numbers, which stood at Rs 64.8 crore.

Produced by AGS Entertainment with a reported budget of Rs 380 crore, GOAT has generated significant buzz with its star-studded cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, and Sneha.

GOAT BOX OFFICE DAY 1THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME BOKOLLYWOOD NEWSACTOR THALAPATHY VIJAYTHALAPATHY VIJAY FILM GOAT

