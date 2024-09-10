ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT BO Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Becomes Top Film of 2024 in Footfalls; Hits Rs 300 Cr Globally

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 6 hours ago

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT has surpassed Rs 300 crore worldwide within the first five days of its release. The film saw strong box office performance despite a decline on its first Monday, minting over Rs 300 crore internationally.

Thalapathy Vijay Starrer GOAT Box Office Day 5
Thalapathy Vijay Starrer GOAT Box Office Day 5 (Film Poster/ ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, has achieved a significant milestone by breaching the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide within its first five days of release. The espionage spy thriller quickly became a box office sensation upon hitting the theatres on September 5, grossing approximately Rs 288 crore globally by its fourth day. By September 9, the film added Rs 14 crore to its domestic net collection, taking its total to Rs 151 crore in India and surpassing Rs 300 crore globally, as of Monday.

The film's domestic performance saw a strong start with Rs 44 crore on its first day. However, it experienced a drop on its second day to Rs 25.5 crore, reflecting a 42.05 percent decline. Despite the dip, GOAT saw a resurgence with Rs 33.5 crore on its third day and Rs 34 crore on the fourth day. The decline continued on Monday, with early estimates suggesting Rs 14 crore, marking a significant 58.53 percent drop from Sunday's collection.

GOAT has set new records, becoming the top film in terms of footfalls for 2024, pushing other films like Manjummel Boys to the second spot. This achievement is a testament to Vijay's popularity and the film's appeal, despite receiving mixed reviews. Additionally, GOAT has become the eighth film of Vijay to gross over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu during its opening weekend, reinforcing his dominance in the Tamil film industry.

The film features Vijay in dual roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. It also has notable cameos of Trisha Krishnan and Sivakarthikeyan. With a strong start and impressive box office numbes, GOAT is poised to break more records in the coming days.

Read More

  1. GOAT on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release on THIS Platform
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Top Celebrity Taxpayer, Thalapthy Vijay Secures Second Spot, Kareena Kapoor Highest-Paying Leading Lady
  3. Thalapathy Vijay's Dual Role to Unexpected Cameos: 5 Reasons to Not Miss Actor's Penultimate Film GOAT in Theatres

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, has achieved a significant milestone by breaching the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide within its first five days of release. The espionage spy thriller quickly became a box office sensation upon hitting the theatres on September 5, grossing approximately Rs 288 crore globally by its fourth day. By September 9, the film added Rs 14 crore to its domestic net collection, taking its total to Rs 151 crore in India and surpassing Rs 300 crore globally, as of Monday.

The film's domestic performance saw a strong start with Rs 44 crore on its first day. However, it experienced a drop on its second day to Rs 25.5 crore, reflecting a 42.05 percent decline. Despite the dip, GOAT saw a resurgence with Rs 33.5 crore on its third day and Rs 34 crore on the fourth day. The decline continued on Monday, with early estimates suggesting Rs 14 crore, marking a significant 58.53 percent drop from Sunday's collection.

GOAT has set new records, becoming the top film in terms of footfalls for 2024, pushing other films like Manjummel Boys to the second spot. This achievement is a testament to Vijay's popularity and the film's appeal, despite receiving mixed reviews. Additionally, GOAT has become the eighth film of Vijay to gross over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu during its opening weekend, reinforcing his dominance in the Tamil film industry.

The film features Vijay in dual roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. It also has notable cameos of Trisha Krishnan and Sivakarthikeyan. With a strong start and impressive box office numbes, GOAT is poised to break more records in the coming days.

Read More

  1. GOAT on OTT: Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release on THIS Platform
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Top Celebrity Taxpayer, Thalapthy Vijay Secures Second Spot, Kareena Kapoor Highest-Paying Leading Lady
  3. Thalapathy Vijay's Dual Role to Unexpected Cameos: 5 Reasons to Not Miss Actor's Penultimate Film GOAT in Theatres

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOAT BOX OFFICE DAY 5THE GREATEST OF ALL TIMEACTOR THALAPATHY VIJAYKOLLYWOOD NEWSTHALAPATHY VIJAY FILM GOAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.