GOAT BO Day 5: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Becomes Top Film of 2024 in Footfalls; Hits Rs 300 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, has achieved a significant milestone by breaching the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide within its first five days of release. The espionage spy thriller quickly became a box office sensation upon hitting the theatres on September 5, grossing approximately Rs 288 crore globally by its fourth day. By September 9, the film added Rs 14 crore to its domestic net collection, taking its total to Rs 151 crore in India and surpassing Rs 300 crore globally, as of Monday.

The film's domestic performance saw a strong start with Rs 44 crore on its first day. However, it experienced a drop on its second day to Rs 25.5 crore, reflecting a 42.05 percent decline. Despite the dip, GOAT saw a resurgence with Rs 33.5 crore on its third day and Rs 34 crore on the fourth day. The decline continued on Monday, with early estimates suggesting Rs 14 crore, marking a significant 58.53 percent drop from Sunday's collection.

GOAT has set new records, becoming the top film in terms of footfalls for 2024, pushing other films like Manjummel Boys to the second spot. This achievement is a testament to Vijay's popularity and the film's appeal, despite receiving mixed reviews. Additionally, GOAT has become the eighth film of Vijay to gross over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu during its opening weekend, reinforcing his dominance in the Tamil film industry.

The film features Vijay in dual roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. It also has notable cameos of Trisha Krishnan and Sivakarthikeyan. With a strong start and impressive box office numbes, GOAT is poised to break more records in the coming days.