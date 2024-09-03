ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Set To Dominate Box Office, Surpasses Indian 2 In Pre-Sales

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 9 hours ago

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is set for a massive release on September 5, with record-breaking advance bookings. The film has already crossed Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 in pre-sales and is expected to have a strong opening, especially in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

GOAT Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Set To Dominate Box Office, Surpasses Indian 2 In Pre-Sales
Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Advance Booking (Film poster)

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay, is set to hit the silver screens on September 5 and is already making waves with its remarkable advance booking for the release day. This Tamil Pan-India project is on track to achieve an astonishing business figure on its first day, with just two days remaining for advance booking ahead of its much-anticipated release.

GOAT, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, has made impressive progress in ticket sales, having sold 54,277 tickets for its Day 1. This has resulted in Rs 11.51 crore gross revenue, excluding blocked seats, as reported by the trade site Sacnilk. Considering the blocked seats, the total gross rises to Rs 14.69 crore, positioning it among the top pre-sales achievements for Tamil films this year. GOAT stands out as the Tamil movie that has secured the highest number of advance bookings in 2024, surpassing the previous record held by Indian 2, the action thriller featuring Kamal Haasan, which had a pre-sales collection of Rs 11.20 crore.

The majority of ticket sales for GOAT came from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with notable support from Kerala and Madhya Pradesh as well. Reports suggest that the film could achieve a splendid opening, raking in around Rs 40 crore nett across India. Moreover, the film is poised to enjoy a solo release within the South Indian market, only facing competition from the Hindi film Stree 2, which continues to perform well in theatres, having entered its fourth week of screening.

Additionally, the Hindi version will be released under the title Thalapathy Vijay Is The GOAT. This film marks Vijay's first project following his announcement earlier this year regarding his foray into politics. Made with a reported budget of about Rs 400 crore, GOAT is also indicated as one of the most expensive films produced this year. Apart from Vijay, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran, who all play significant roles in the narrative.

READ MORE

  1. GOAT Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Achieves Massive First Day Collection Ahead of Release
  2. The Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Gets U/A Certificate, Runtime Revealed
  3. GOAT Trailer: From Trains To Mid-Air Fights, Vijay's Dual Role Takes Action To New Heights - WATCH

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay, is set to hit the silver screens on September 5 and is already making waves with its remarkable advance booking for the release day. This Tamil Pan-India project is on track to achieve an astonishing business figure on its first day, with just two days remaining for advance booking ahead of its much-anticipated release.

GOAT, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, has made impressive progress in ticket sales, having sold 54,277 tickets for its Day 1. This has resulted in Rs 11.51 crore gross revenue, excluding blocked seats, as reported by the trade site Sacnilk. Considering the blocked seats, the total gross rises to Rs 14.69 crore, positioning it among the top pre-sales achievements for Tamil films this year. GOAT stands out as the Tamil movie that has secured the highest number of advance bookings in 2024, surpassing the previous record held by Indian 2, the action thriller featuring Kamal Haasan, which had a pre-sales collection of Rs 11.20 crore.

The majority of ticket sales for GOAT came from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with notable support from Kerala and Madhya Pradesh as well. Reports suggest that the film could achieve a splendid opening, raking in around Rs 40 crore nett across India. Moreover, the film is poised to enjoy a solo release within the South Indian market, only facing competition from the Hindi film Stree 2, which continues to perform well in theatres, having entered its fourth week of screening.

Additionally, the Hindi version will be released under the title Thalapathy Vijay Is The GOAT. This film marks Vijay's first project following his announcement earlier this year regarding his foray into politics. Made with a reported budget of about Rs 400 crore, GOAT is also indicated as one of the most expensive films produced this year. Apart from Vijay, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran, who all play significant roles in the narrative.

READ MORE

  1. GOAT Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Achieves Massive First Day Collection Ahead of Release
  2. The Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Gets U/A Certificate, Runtime Revealed
  3. GOAT Trailer: From Trains To Mid-Air Fights, Vijay's Dual Role Takes Action To New Heights - WATCH
Last Updated : 9 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME MOVIETHALAPATHY VIJAYGOAT ADVANCE BOOKINGGOAT ADVANCE BOOKING COLLECTIONSVIJAY FILM GOAT ADVANCE BOOKING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.