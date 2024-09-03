GOAT Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Set To Dominate Box Office, Surpasses Indian 2 In Pre-Sales

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay, is set to hit the silver screens on September 5 and is already making waves with its remarkable advance booking for the release day. This Tamil Pan-India project is on track to achieve an astonishing business figure on its first day, with just two days remaining for advance booking ahead of its much-anticipated release.

GOAT, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, has made impressive progress in ticket sales, having sold 54,277 tickets for its Day 1. This has resulted in Rs 11.51 crore gross revenue, excluding blocked seats, as reported by the trade site Sacnilk. Considering the blocked seats, the total gross rises to Rs 14.69 crore, positioning it among the top pre-sales achievements for Tamil films this year. GOAT stands out as the Tamil movie that has secured the highest number of advance bookings in 2024, surpassing the previous record held by Indian 2, the action thriller featuring Kamal Haasan, which had a pre-sales collection of Rs 11.20 crore.

The majority of ticket sales for GOAT came from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with notable support from Kerala and Madhya Pradesh as well. Reports suggest that the film could achieve a splendid opening, raking in around Rs 40 crore nett across India. Moreover, the film is poised to enjoy a solo release within the South Indian market, only facing competition from the Hindi film Stree 2, which continues to perform well in theatres, having entered its fourth week of screening.

Additionally, the Hindi version will be released under the title Thalapathy Vijay Is The GOAT. This film marks Vijay's first project following his announcement earlier this year regarding his foray into politics. Made with a reported budget of about Rs 400 crore, GOAT is also indicated as one of the most expensive films produced this year. Apart from Vijay, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran, who all play significant roles in the narrative.