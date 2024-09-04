ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Poised for Massive Opening as Ticket Sales Soar

Hyderabad: Even before the release date of Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film GOAT (The Greatest of All Time), the actioner is breaking records with its pre-collections. With a release set for September 5, 2024, GOAT is poised to become one of the biggest theatrical releases of the year for Tamil cinema. According to advance booking data provided by Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has made over Rs 17 crore across India in all languages as of Wednesday.

Breaking it down, the Tamil 2D version of GOAT has grossed an impressive Rs 16.27 crore, with over 804,000 tickets sold and 6,260 shows scheduled. The film's Tamil IMAX 2D format has also seen substantial interest, grossing Rs 24.99 lakh with 2,989 tickets sold across 40 shows. In addition to its Tamil release, GOAT also manages to make waves in other languages.

The Hindi version has accumulated Rs 23.89 lakh in advance bookings, with 13,856 tickets sold for 1,679 shows. The Telugu version has grossed Rs 36.64 lakh, with 25,402 tickets sold across 1,333 shows. Overall, the film has amassed a staggering Rs 17.13 crore in bookings across all languages, with 846,688 tickets sold and 9,312 shows planned nationwide.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, GOAT features a star-studded cast and is set to open in 700 screens and 4,000 shows on its first day. With no major releases this week, the film is expected to have a solo run at the theatres.