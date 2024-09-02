ETV Bharat / entertainment

GOAT Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Achieves Massive First Day Collection Ahead of Release

Hyderabad: As anticipation builds for the release of Thalapathy Vijay's highly awaited film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) on September 5, 2024, the film's advance bookings have set a remarkable benchmark. The first-day advance booking gross indicates a strong start for the film, reflecting its high expectations and audience interest in the Vijay starrer.

In Tamil, GOAT has amassed an impressive gross of Rs 40,142,897.18 from 190,894 tickets sold across 2D screenings. Additionally, the IMAX 2D format has contributed Rs 1,041,120 from 1,137 tickets. The Telugu version has also garnered significant interest, with Rs 219,887 from 1,902 tickets sold. Overall, the film's advance bookings in India stand at Rs 41,403,904, translating to approximately Rs 4.14 crore from 193,933 tickets across 3,825 shows.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by the Kalpathi brothers of AGS Entertainment, GOAT features Vijay in a dual role as a field agent, playing both the father and the son. The trailer has heightened excitement, showcasing Vijay’s dynamic performance in a blend of action and emotion. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Prabhudheva, Prashanth, and several other talented actors.

Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Entertainment, expressed enthusiasm about the film, stating, "We at AGS are equally excited along with Thalapathy Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and the entire team to bring this spectacular film to audiences. We hope that viewers worldwide enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed making it." Umesh Kr Bansal, CBO of Zee Studios, echoed similar sentiments, praising the film's blend of action and emotion and inviting audiences to experience the cinematic grandeur of GOAT.