'Sound-ah Yethu! Deva Varraar': Glimpse of Chikitu Vibe from Coolie out on Rajinikanth's 74th Birthday

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth's 74th birthday brought a thrilling surprise that matched the frenzy of his fans. As the Tamil cinema icon celebrated his special day, the makers of his much-anticipated film Coolie released a song teaser that sent fans into a frenzy. This short glimpse, titled Chikitu Vibe, promises to be just a taste of the magic Rajinikanth will bring to the big screen in 2025.

In a move that perfectly aligns with his larger-than-life persona, the makers of Coolie decided to make the superstar’s birthday even more memorable. At 6 PM today, a promotional asset from the film was unveiled, and fans couldn't contain their excitement. Sun Pictures, the production house behind this project, took to social media to share the announcement: "Sound-ahethu! Deva Varraar🔊🔥 Celebrate Superstar @rajinikanth’s Birthday with #ChikituVibe from #Coolie ✨

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is already making waves as one of the most anticipated Tamil action thrillers. Rajinikanth takes on the titular role, surrounded by a stellar cast that includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Reba Monica John. With the film currently being shot in Jaipur, the excitement for more updates continues to build, making Rajinikanth's birthday the perfect moment to deliver this first look.

The journey of Coolie began in September 2023 when it was first announced under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth’s 171st film as the leading man. It was officially titled Coolie in April 2024, shortly before production began. Coolie went on floors with first schedule in Hyderabad, followed by another in Visakhapatnam, and now, the team is filming in Jaipur. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release in 2025, which will come in both standard and IMAX formats, offering an immersive cinematic experience.

Behind the scenes, an impressive crew is working hard to make Coolie a spectacle. Music is being composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, while Girish Gangadharan handles cinematography, and Philomin Raj takes care of editing. With such an exceptional team, the expectations surrounding the film are understandably sky-high.