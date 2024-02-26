Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Passes Away at 72, Last Rites to Be Held Tomorrow

Mumbai: Renowned Indian ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas has tragically passed away at the age of 72 after prolonged illness, family confirmed on Monday. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves through the music industry and his countless fans worldwide. Udhas, known for his soulful renditions and melodious voice, leaves behind a legacy of unforgettable music. The last rites will be held on Tuesday.

Udhas passed away around 11 am at Breach Candy hospital here, as confirmed by a family source. "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," his daughter, Nayaab Udhas wrote in an Instagram post.

Born in Jetpur, Gujarat, Pankaj joined the Sangeet Natya Academy in Rajkot, where he honed his skills in playing the tabla. He later pursued a Bachelor of Science degree at Wilson College and St. Xavier's College in Mumbai while simultaneously training in Indian classical vocal music under the tutelage of Master Navrang. Udhas's musical journey began with his first solo song in the film Kamna, composed by Usha Khanna and written by Naqsh Lyallpuri, despite the film's commercial failure, his rendition garnered immense appreciation. Subsequently, Udhas delved into ghazals, mastering Urdu to pursue a career as a ghazal singer.

In 2006, Pankaj Udhas was honored with the Padma Shri for his exceptional contribution to the art of ghazal singing, alongside his significant philanthropic efforts supporting cancer patients and thalassemic children. Throughout his illustrious career spanning over three decades, Udhas was at the forefront of the ghazal wave of the eighties, delivering memorable hits like Chandi Jaisa Rang, Aap Jinke Kareeb Hote Hain, Sabko Maloom Hai Main Sharaabi Nahin, and Ek Taraf Uska Ghar.

Udhas also left an indelible mark in Bollywood with chart-topping ghazal hits in films such as Naam with Chitthi Aayee Hai, Saajan featuring Jiye To Jiye Kaise, and Mohra including Na Kajre Ki Dhaar. His departure leaves a void in the music industry, and his legacy will continue to resonate through his timeless melodies.