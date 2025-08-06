Ghaati Trailer: Anushka Shetty And Vikram Prabhu Lead A Rebellion Against Smugglers In The Hills

Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming film Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, was released on Wednesday, August 6. Starring Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in lead roles, the trailer gives a glimpse into a gripping tale of love, rebellion, and justice set against the backdrop of the treacherous ghats. The film is now set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 5, 2025, after a brief delay from its originally scheduled July 11 release.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a poster of the film to announce that the trailer is out. Sharing the poster, she wrote in the caption, "And here it is. #GhaatiTrailer out now! #GHAATI GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON SEPTEMBER 5th, 2025."

The trailer introduces viewers to the lives of the characters played by Vikram Prabhu and Anushka Shetty, who are displayed as a couple deeply in love, who live in a remote village in the ghats. Vikram's character Desi Raju appears to be in some position working in a medical dispensary or hospital, while Anushka's character is initially seen working as a bus conductor. As their relationship develops into marriage, they become the most influential people in a community of poor locals, who are referred to as 'ghaatis'.

The film's core conflict involves how these locals are being exploited by smugglers, who use them to smuggle ganja across the border. The smugglers treat the ghaatis with disdain, viewing them only as tools for labour and denying them the opportunity for any upward mobility or business. However, Ghaati seems to chart a path of resistance, as Vikram and Anushka's characters rise to challenge this injustice.

Presented by UV Creations and jointly produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi under the banners of UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment, Ghaati also marks the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and director Krish after their 2010 film Vedam. Notably, this is Anushka's fourth outing with UV Creations.

Vikram Prabhu, who plays Desi Raju, has gone through a physical transformation for the role. In a recent interview with a newswire, the actor revealed, "I had to lose eight kilos for this character. It's one of the most intense roles I've ever played."

The film carries the tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend". Ghaati is poised to explore themes of survival, morality, and redemption, where characters are forced to confront their past and navigate blurred lines between right and wrong.

The action thriller's cinematographer is Manojh Reddy Katasani, and the musical score is by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar. National Award-winning art director Thota Tharrani has handled the film's production design, while editing has been done by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy. Noted writer Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues.