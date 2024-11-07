Ghaati Glimpse: Anushka Shetty Explores Grey Zones Of Survival And Power In Thrilling New Role

Hyderabad: The makers of Ghaati, the upcoming film starring Anushka Shetty, released the first glimpse of the movie on the actor's birthday, November 7. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati marks Anushka's second collaboration with the filmmaker after their successful venture, Vedam, and her fourth film under the UV Creations banner.

The newly released glimpse reveals Anushka with a strikingly fierce and ruthless look. Seen with blood dripping from her head and hands, her expression is intense, with teary eyes, two nose rings, and a bindi. The poster shows her smoking a Banga, hinting at a powerful, untamed character. Every detail - from the blood splatters to her raw, primal look- suggests that Ghaati will dive deep into a brutal, dangerous world, where survival demands not just resilience but a hardened spirit.

The movie is set to explore complex themes, moving beyond a conventional narrative. Rather than focusing on traditional ideas of right and wrong, the film appears poised to venture into the grey zones of humanity and survival, where legends are born in adversity.

Ghaati is being developed as a gripping action thriller, promising audiences an intense, emotional journey. The film's technical crew includes Manojh Reddy Katasani as cinematographer, Nagavelli Vidya Sagar as music composer, and Thota Tharrani as art director, with Chanakya Reddy Toorupu handling the editing and Chintakindi Srinivas Rao contributing the story. Sai Madhav Burra has crafted the dialogues, promising depth and drama in every line.

Currently in its final production phase, Ghaati is slated for a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, targeting audiences across India with its high-budget, technically superior approach. Fans eagerly await Anushka Shetty's return in this intense and action-packed avatar, ready to make an impact in cinemas soon.