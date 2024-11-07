Ghaati First Look: Cigar in Hand and Eyes Teary, Anushka Shetty Exudes Fierce Energy, Fans Hail 'The Queen'

Hyderabad: On Anushka Shetty's birthday, the makers of her much-awaited film Ghaati revealed the first-look poster. Treating fans with Anushka's first look from the film helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the makers also revealed that Ghaati glimpse video will be out today at 4 pm.

The makers shared the poster with the message, "VICTIM. CRIMINAL. LEGEND. The Queen will now rule the #GHAATI. Wishing 'The Queen' #AnushkaShetty a very Happy Birthday. #GhaatiGlimpse Video today at 4:05 PM in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam."

The poster, shared on social media, showcases Anushka with a cigar in hand, set against a dark and intense background. Her powerful expression exudes strength, while the blood dripping from her forehead hints at the gripping performance she is set to deliver. The caption accompanying the poster describes her character as a "victim, criminal, and legend," giving us a glimpse of the complex narrative that will unfold on screen.

Anushka's dramatic look has left fans in awe, and they are eagerly looking forward to seeing the brilliant actor take on such an intense role once again. The first look of Ghaati has completely floored her fans, with many praising her and referring to her as "The Queen" and the "Rebel Lady Superstar." Netizens are also excited to see Anushka in a mass avatar, with some commenting, "Looking forward for Sweety's mass avatar." It looks like director Krish Jagarlamudi is all set to bring back Anushka's iconic Arundhathi era back with this new film.

For the unversed, this project marks the second collaboration between Anushka Shetty and director Krish, who previously worked together on Vedam (2010). Touted to be a period film, Ghaati is produced by Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Rajiv Reddy under the banners of UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments. On the technical front, cinematography is handled by Manojh Reddy Katasani, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar has composed the original background score and soundtracks. Thota Tharani is the art director, and the screenplay is written by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Krish, and Burra Sai Madhav.

The movie has already completed most of its principal photography, and post-production work is in progress. With plans for a pan-Indian release, Ghaati will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film's plot revolves around a woman who, due to unforeseen circumstances, becomes entangled in the complexities of the weed trade. The movie also features prominent actors like Ramya Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, and Chaitanya Rao.

Anushka Shetty, who was last seen in Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, is now gearing up for her ambitious Malayalam debut in the period fantasy thriller Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer. In this film, she will reportedly play the role of Kalliyankattu Neeli, a vengeful spirit, alongside Jayasurya. The film is helmed by Rojin Thomas.

Read More