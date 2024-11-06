Get Set To Binge! Citadel Honey Bunny, Devara Part 1, And More Headline This Week's OTT Releases

Hyderabad: OTT platforms are rolling out a massive lineup of content this week, featuring everything from Indian adaptations of Hollywood hits to major Bollywood and South Indian releases, along with international films and series. From Citadel: Honey-Bunny, the Indian spin on Priyanka Chopra's popular series, to the mystery-packed The Buckingham Murders, audiences have much to look forward to across platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Jio Cinema. Here's your guide to what's streaming this week:
1. Citadel: Honey Bunny
Fans of action and suspense can mark their calendars for Citadel: Honey-Bunny, set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, this Indian adaptation of the Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel brings together espionage, romance, and action. This Hindi series promises to thrill fans of the original as well as new viewers looking for an adrenaline-packed ride.
2. The Buckingham Murder
Kareena Kapoor Khan's detective thriller The Buckingham Murders is now set to arrive on Netflix on November 8. Directed by Hansal Mehta, this murder mystery originally released in theatres on September 13, follows a foreign detective, played by Kareena, as she dives into solving a dark, complex case. Produced on a reported budget of Rs 50 crore, the film saw moderate box office success, making it an eagerly anticipated addition to Netflix's crime genre offerings.
3. Vijay 69
Anupam Kher takes the lead in Vijay 69, a fresh film from Yash Raj Films about an older man challenging himself in a triathlon. Directed by Akshay Roy, this Netflix film delves into themes of resilience and self-discovery, with Kher's character participating in a race against both physical and societal odds. It's slated for release on November 8, providing a heartwarming story for audiences.
4. Devara: Part 1
After a powerful performance at the box office, Devara: Part 1, featuring South superstar Jr NTR, and Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, will arrive on Netflix on November 8. Directed by Koratala Siva and made on a grand budget of approximately Rs 300 crore, the action-packed film reportedly grossed Rs 400 crore, marking it a major success. Fans of action dramas can now enjoy this hit film from the comfort of their homes.
5. Vettaiyan
This action drama featuring megastars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, hit theatres during Dussehra 2024. Made with a reported budget of Rs 300 crore, the film gathered Rs 146.52 crore domestically and Rs 253.24 crore worldwide. Now available on Amazon Prime Video from November 8, Vettaiyan brings the excitement of these two legends' collaboration to home screens.
6. Khwaabon Ka Jhamela
Khwaabon Ka Jhamela, a lighthearted rom-com starring Prateik Babbar and Sayani Gupta, will be streaming on Jio Cinema from November 8. Directed by Danish Aslam, the film explores themes of love and self-discovery. In this story, Prateik plays Zubin, a finance expert, while Sayani plays Ruby, an intimacy coordinator. It promises a delightful journey for fans of romance and comedy.
International Releases on OTT
OTT platforms aren't only serving Indian audiences; international titles are also set to release this week, spanning various genres:
1. Arcane: Season 2
The highly anticipated return of Arcane, the animated series based on League of Legends, is releasing its second season on Netflix. Episodes 1-3 to debut on November 9, with subsequent episodes arriving on November 16 and November 23, making this a binge-worthy treat for fantasy fans.
2. Investigation Alien
Fans of science fiction can tune into Investigation Alien, premiering on Netflix on November 8. This series dives into mysterious alien activities and promises suspense and intrigue.
3. Bank Under Siege
This heist thriller premieres on Netflix on November 8, offering action and drama in a tense bank setting, ideal for those who love crime thrillers.
4. Countdown: Paul vs Tyson
Streaming on Netflix on November 7, this documentary-style series builds anticipation for the intense boxing face-off between Paul and Tyson, offering an in-depth look at their journeys and struggles.
5. Pedro Páramo
The classic Latin American novel Pedro Páramo comes to life on Netflix on November 6, bringing a tale of legacy, haunting, and memory that resonates across generations.
6. Meet Me Next Christmas
Just in time for the holiday season, Meet Me Next Christmas arrives on Netflix on November 6, spreading cheer and romance with its festive storyline.
7. Transformers One
Available on both Prime Video and Apple TV+ on November 6, Transformers One brings the beloved robotic heroes and villains back to the screen, ensuring action-packed scenes for fans of the franchise.
8. It Ends With Us
This romantic drama, based on Colleen Hoover’s popular novel, is set to stream on Netflix on November 9, tugging at heartstrings with its emotional story.
With such an extensive lineup of films and series, this week's OTT releases promise to cater to every genre and taste, making it an unmissable week for streaming enthusiasts.
