ETV Bharat / entertainment

Get Set To Binge! Citadel Honey Bunny, Devara Part 1, And More Headline This Week's OTT Releases

Hyderabad: OTT platforms are rolling out a massive lineup of content this week, featuring everything from Indian adaptations of Hollywood hits to major Bollywood and South Indian releases, along with international films and series. From Citadel: Honey-Bunny, the Indian spin on Priyanka Chopra's popular series, to the mystery-packed The Buckingham Murders, audiences have much to look forward to across platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Jio Cinema. Here's your guide to what's streaming this week:

1. Citadel: Honey Bunny

Fans of action and suspense can mark their calendars for Citadel: Honey-Bunny, set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, this Indian adaptation of the Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel brings together espionage, romance, and action. This Hindi series promises to thrill fans of the original as well as new viewers looking for an adrenaline-packed ride.

2. The Buckingham Murder

Kareena Kapoor Khan's detective thriller The Buckingham Murders is now set to arrive on Netflix on November 8. Directed by Hansal Mehta, this murder mystery originally released in theatres on September 13, follows a foreign detective, played by Kareena, as she dives into solving a dark, complex case. Produced on a reported budget of Rs 50 crore, the film saw moderate box office success, making it an eagerly anticipated addition to Netflix's crime genre offerings.

3. Vijay 69

Anupam Kher takes the lead in Vijay 69, a fresh film from Yash Raj Films about an older man challenging himself in a triathlon. Directed by Akshay Roy, this Netflix film delves into themes of resilience and self-discovery, with Kher's character participating in a race against both physical and societal odds. It's slated for release on November 8, providing a heartwarming story for audiences.

4. Devara: Part 1

After a powerful performance at the box office, Devara: Part 1, featuring South superstar Jr NTR, and Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, will arrive on Netflix on November 8. Directed by Koratala Siva and made on a grand budget of approximately Rs 300 crore, the action-packed film reportedly grossed Rs 400 crore, marking it a major success. Fans of action dramas can now enjoy this hit film from the comfort of their homes.

5. Vettaiyan

This action drama featuring megastars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, hit theatres during Dussehra 2024. Made with a reported budget of Rs 300 crore, the film gathered Rs 146.52 crore domestically and Rs 253.24 crore worldwide. Now available on Amazon Prime Video from November 8, Vettaiyan brings the excitement of these two legends' collaboration to home screens.