Get Ready For Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again - Release Date, Time, Plot And Streaming Details

Hyderabad: Marvel fans are in for a treat as Daredevil: Born Again brings back the beloved superhero Matt Murdock in a brand-new series on JioHotstar (Disney+ Hotstar). Starring Charlie Cox in the lead role, the show marks Daredevil's transition from Netflix to the Hotstar platform, continuing his battle against Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin. With high stakes and intense action, the series is set to explore new challenges in Murdock's life.

Release Date, Time, and Streaming Platform

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar. Fans can watch them starting at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. In India, Daredevil: Born Again is slated to premiere on March 5, 2025, at 7:30 am on the same platform.

The season will consist of nine episodes, with new episodes to be released weekly. This format allows viewers to follow Daredevil's journey throughout the season, building anticipation with each instalment.

Daredevil: Born Again Plot

The series follows the life of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer by day and vigilante by night, as he faces off against Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Now, a fearsome crime lord, running for mayor of New York City, gets itself even more dangerous. As the two arch-enemies clash in the streets of Hell's Kitchen, their rivalry takes on new dimensions, affecting the city and its people.

The story will delve into Daredevil's moral worries, the corruption in the city, and of course the huge personal sacrifice he has to pay for the sake of justice. Thanks to Fisk's unchecked influence and power, Matt Murdock will have to push himself to new heights.