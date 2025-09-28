Gautam Adani, Son Visit Zubeen Garg's Home In Assam's Guwahati To Pay Homage
Adani and his son spent around half an hour at Garg's residence in Kahilipara area here, and met his wife, Garima Saikia Garg.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 10:50 PM IST
Guwahati: Leading industrialist Gautam Adani and his son Jeet paid a visit to deceased singer-composer Zubeen Garg's house in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday, and paid homage to the state’s cultural icon.
Adani and his son spent around half an hour at Garg's residence in Kahilipara area here, and met his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, an official told PTI. The businessman reached the area around 9 pm along with several senior officials of the Adani Group, and paid floral tributes.
"Gautam Adani and his son Jeet came to offer their condolences to the icon of Assam. They sat with Garima for some time and expressed grief over the untimely demise of the singer," the official said.
Zubeen Garg (52) passed away in Singapore after a serious mishap. The artist, who had travelled to the island nation to participate in the North East Festival, reportedly fell into the sea after a scuba diving accident and lost consciousness.
He was immediately rescued and admitted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. News of his passing away has shocked his fans, fellow musicians, and admirers across the North East and beyond. A Celebrated Career Zubeen Garg, often hailed as the “rockstar of the Northeast,” has been one of the most influential voices in Assamese and Indian music for over three decades.
After establishing himself as a leading star in Assamese Music & Movies, Zubeen rose to fame with the chart-topping Bollywood number Ya Ali from the film Gangster (2006), he went on to cement his place as a versatile singer, composer, and actor.
In Assam, Zubeen’s contribution has been unparalleled- his soulful songs, modern fusion tracks, and evergreen Bihu numbers have made him a household name. With over 40,000 songs recorded in various languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, and English, he stands as one of the most prolific singers in the country.
