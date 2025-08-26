Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 5 Bollywood Ganpati Songs To Amp Up Your Festive Playlist

Hyderabad: One of the most awaited and special festivals of the year, Ganesh Chaturthi, has finally arrived, filling the air with joy, devotion, and celebration. The 10-day celebration marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha into houses and intricately designed pandals, where devotees gather to seek blessings, relish street food, and dance their hearts out during the visarjan processions.

Bollywood has time and again captured the festive energy of Ganesh Chaturthi with its high-intensity songs that immediately raise the celebratory mood. These songs not only provide rhythm to the celebrations but also unite people in a celebratory mood of worship and dance. From soulful aartis to peppy numbers designed for dhol and dance, Bollywood has given us several iconic Ganpati tracks over the years.

If you are preparing your playlist for this year's celebrations, here are some of the most popular Bollywood Ganpati songs that are guaranteed to keep the festive spirit alive.

Deva Shree Ganesha - Agneepath (2012)

No Ganesh Chaturthi playlist will be complete without this stirring number from Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath. Crooned by Ajay Gogavale and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the track showcases the grandeur of Lord Ganesha through thunderous beats and devotional passion. With Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, this song is a must-play at aarti or visarjan to bring about spiritual energy.

Tera Hi Jalwa - Wanted (2009)

Salman Khan's Tera Hi Jalwa is among the most popular Ganpati tracks, with its catchy lyrics and lively choreography by Prabhu Deva. The song also contains special guests Anil Kapoor, Govinda, and Prabhu Deva himself. Wajid Khan, Earl Edgar D'Souza, Vinod Rathod, and Sudesh Bhosle sang the track, which has become synonymous with dance sequences during festivals.

Mourya Re - Don (2006)

Shah Rukh Khan added his charm and energy to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Mourya Re in Don. This song, sung by Shankar Mahadevan and written by the team Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, is still a fan favourite for visarjan processions. Its lively beats capture the glee of bidding goodbye to Bappa perfectly.

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya - Judwaa 2 (2017)

This peppy song from Judwaa 2 was an overnight sensation during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Rendered by Amit Mishra, the song is a perfect combination of merriment and piety and is perfect for dance and celebration. Performed with great energy by Varun Dhawan, Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya remains a fan favourite today.

Gajanana - Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Unlike the peppy songs, Gajanana from Bajirao Mastani is a religious hymn that radiates spirituality and piety. Played by Sukhwinder Singh, the song is a lyrical ode to Lord Ganesha and seeks blessings with its classical and stalwart melody. With Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, this soulful song is apt for starting the celebrations on a devout note.