Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Salman Khan To Sara Ali Khan - Celebs Send Festive Greetings With Message Of Unity

Hyderabad: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 arrived with grandeur, devotion, and togetherness across the country. Bollywood stars too welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes and hearts. From Salman Khan's family gathering to Sara Ali Khan's heartfelt post, the festival turned into a reminder of unity, love, and cultural harmony.

Salman Khan Celebrates with Family

Superstar Salman Khan marked the festival at his Mumbai residence. In a video shared on Instagram, he was seen performing the aarti with his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan. The clip began with a glimpse of a beautifully decorated Ganesh idol. His mother first performed the aarti, followed by his father, before Salman stepped forward.

Salman was dressed in a black shirt and beige trousers, offering prayers with folded hands. His siblings Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira, Arpita, and their children also joined. Actor Aayush Sharma and his kids, Ahil and Ayat, were also part of the celebrations.

The festive spirit also brought celebrities together at the home of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who hosted a special puja. Their gathering saw film stars and cricketers unite in devotion. Close friends Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, along with their children, made the evening more special.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan also attended in an all-black traditional outfit, adding more star power to the celebrations.

Sara Ali Khan's Heartfelt Message

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is known for embracing all festivals with warmth, shared a personal message on Instagram. She posted pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Missing home today but grateful to be working and doing what I love most. Thank you Bappa for everything."

Jacqueline Fernandez Welcomes Ganpati Bappa for the First Time

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez had a special reason to celebrate this year. For the very first time, she welcomed Ganpati Bappa into her home. Sharing pictures of her decorated house filled with flowers, diyas, and eco-friendly decor, Jacqueline wrote, "Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time. May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Kareena Kapoor Shares a Glimpse of Jeh Seeking Blessings

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan too joined the celebrations with their family. She shared a touching photo of her son, Jeh, getting blessings from Ganpati Bappa at home, and this moment also emphasises how we can pass on traditions to the next generation.

Katrina Kaif's Festive Wishes

Actor Katrina Kaif also shared her wishes. She added a photo of Ganpati on her Instagram Stories, contributing to the overall festive vibes.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 (Photo: ANI)

Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan's First Ganesh Chaturthi with Son

Actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi with their son, Fatehsinh. Sagarika shared cute pictures on Instagram clad in a mustard suit, while Zaheer stood smiling beside his son. Their pet dog also made it into the frame, making this a proper family shot.

Ganesh Chaturthi represents celebrations and letting love grow through our rituals. The celebrities of all religions celebrating together sends a strong message of unity. The gathering of Salman Khan's family, Jacqueline's first Bappa darshan, and more, experiencing the celebrations together, set the perfect theme of inclusivity for each of us.