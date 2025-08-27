Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Bollywood And South Stars Extend Festive Wishes, Bring Bappa Home

Hyderabad: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations began on Wednesday with joy and devotion across India. The festival, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, is one of the most loved Hindu traditions. Devotees bring Ganpati idols to their homes and pandals, offering prayers and sweets, and celebrating with music, dance, and community spirit.

This year too, Bollywood and South Indian cinema stars joined in the celebrations, extending warm wishes to their fans and sharing glimpses of their festive mood on social media.

Celebrities Share Festive Greetings

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share heartfelt greetings. Posting a devotional video of Ganpati Bappa, he wrote: "Many many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Ganesh Chaturthi! May Ganesh ji give you happiness and peace always! Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her wishes with a cheerful note, saying, "Celebrations are always brighter with Bappa's blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 (Photo: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar too penned warm greetings, writing, "Aap aur aapke parivaar ko Ganesh Chaturthi ki dedh saari shubhkaamnayein. Ganpati Bappa Moriya!"

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 (Photo: Instagram)

Suniel Shetty sent blessings of peace and wisdom to his fans: "On this auspicious day, may Vignaharta bless every home with peace, prosperity and wisdom. Ganpati Bappa Moriya, Mangal Murti Moriya."

From the South, megastar Chiranjeevi shared a festive message on X: "With the blessings of Shri Ganesh Ji, the incarnation of nature, the lord of all Ganas, the bestower of all auspiciousness. I pray that everyone is blessed with longevity, health, happiness and peace. Happy Vinayak Chaturthi."

Superstar Mahesh Babu kept his wishes simple, posting, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," along with a Ganpati picture on his Instagram story.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Junior NTR, who will next be seen in War 2, also greeted fans with, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone."

Stars Bring Ganpati Home

While many stars greeted their fans online, several also welcomed Ganpati idols at their homes.

Actor Sonu Sood brought Lord Ganesha home in Mumbai after performing pooja rituals. Sharing his excitement, he said, "Very excited and Bappa will give blessings. Keep everyone happy. Just wishing everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Comedian Bharti Singh, along with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and son Laksh, performed pooja and later danced joyfully on the streets of Mumbai. Bharti shared, "My son becomes extremely happy when it comes to festivals. Be it Holi, Diwali or Ganesh Chaturthi, he loves every festival. I want every festival to arrive as soon as possible."

Actress Ankita Lokhande also welcomed Ganpati Bappa with devotion. Interacting with media, she said, "Every year, I feel so excited for Ganesh Chaturthi. I love every festival. I wish Lord Ganesha bless everyone with happiness and health."

With celebrities joining millions of devotees in celebrations, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 has once again turned into a joyous mix of faith, festivity, and togetherness.